

Electronic Arts heeft een breed portfolio van titels en het merendeel beschikt over een multiplayer. In de sportgames is dit bijvoorbeeld een zeer belangrijk onderdeel, gezien het erg lucratief is. Qua pure singleplayer games is het portfolio van deze uitgever aanzienlijk dunner, maar dit soort games blijven belangrijk.

Bij het bekendmaken van de kwartaalcijfers sprak de uitgever over het belang van singleplayer games. EA Games ziet het namelijk als een zeer belangrijk onderdeel, waar ze ook zeker op in blijven zetten in de toekomst.

Het succes van Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order heeft hier ongetwijfeld aan bijgedragen. En als we vooruit kijken zien we dat EA het vervolg daarop in ontwikkeling heeft, wat vooralsnog een singleplayer game zal zijn. Andere titels zijn Dragon Age: Dreadwolf en de Dead Space Remake.

“Our players, on balance, they have these core motivations—inspiration, escape, social connection, competition, self-improvement, creation—these things that bring us together as players of games. And the creation of worlds, the building of characters, and the telling of stories is really important in the fulfilment of some of those motivations.

When we think about our portfolio and we think about building it out, we really think about it on two key vectors. One, how can we tell incredible stories? And two, how can we build tremendous online communities? And then how do we bring those two things together?

So, when you look at our portfolio, what you should be looking for is, how are we doing that? How are we building these worlds and telling these stories? How are we developing global online communities? And how are we bringing those two things together for the fulfilment of motivations? And what we see when we get that is, one, we grow our network, and two, we grow the amount of time that players in our network spend in and around our games.

And as we think about single-player games, we think it’s a really, really important part of the overall portfolio that we deliver in the fulfilment of those core motivations. And the way we plan for it over time is really just looking at our community, and looking at how they’re spending their time, and looking at where motivations may or may not be fulfilled. And we’ll look to supplement that with the addition of new online games, new multiplayer games, and new single-player games.”