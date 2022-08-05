General

Steam Input

Keyboards

System Updates

Added a new Steam Deck software update channel selector – there are now three options:

Stable: Recommended experience for most users. This option will install the latest stable Steam Client and SteamOS.

Beta: Testing for new Steam features. Updates frequently. This option will install Steam Client Beta and the latest stable SteamOS.

Preview: Testing for new Steam and system-level features. Updates frequently. You may encounter issues. This option will install Steam Client Beta and the SteamOS Beta.

You will only see patch notes for the update channel you’ve selected.