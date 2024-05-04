De enorm populaire coöp-shooter Helldivers 2 is al enkele maanden uit en in die tijd zijn er al duizenden aliens gesneuveld in de naam van de democratie. Sony heeft nu echter wat controversieel nieuws naar buiten gebracht en dit specifiek voor de pc-spelers onder ons: vanaf deze maand zal je namelijk verplicht worden om je Steam-account te linken aan je PlayStation Network-account.
Voordien kon je dit al doen, maar dit was toen een optionele keuze. Vanaf 6 mei zal elke nieuwe speler echter verplicht worden om zijn of haar accounts te linken. Bestaande spelers kunnen nog even langer wachten, want voor hen ligt de deadline op 4 juni.
“Due to technical issues at the launch of HELLDIVERS™ 2, we allowed the linking requirements for Steam accounts to a PlayStation Network account to be temporarily optional. That grace period will now expire.
Account linking plays a critical role in protecting our players and upholding the values of safety and security provided on PlayStation and PlayStation Studios games. This is our main way to protect players from griefing and abuse by enabling the banning of players that engage in that type of behaviour. It also allows those players that have been banned the right to appeal.
As such, as of May 6th, all new HELLDIVERS 2 players on Steam will be required to connect their Steam account to a PlayStation Network account. Current players on Steam will start to see the mandatory login from May 30th and will be required to have linked a Steam and PlayStation Network account by June 4th.”
De ontvangst van dit nieuws was eerder negatief, want vele spelers uitten al hun ongenoegen op verschillende online fora en sociale media. Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt kreeg veel reacties over deze beslissing en postte onderstaande tweet waarin hij alle vragen doorverwijst naar de PlayStation support pagina.
Hey everyone, in regards to account linking and questions thereto.
Please reference https://t.co/dd3XnrzhFK – if you have any further questions you can reach out using the "Contact PlayStation Support" at the bottom of the page.
— Pilestedt (@Pilestedt) May 3, 2024
Terechte klachten, dit slaat helemaal nergens op.
Ik denk niet iedereen die dit spel speelt 1 psn account heeft dus het slaat compleet nergens op
Dit is zo fucking bullshit