

De Baten Kaitos-games zijn toch wat ondergewaardeerde JRPG’s uit het GameCube tijdperk. Hét platform voor JRPG’s was tijdens die generatie dan ook de PlayStation 2, dus liefhebbers van dat genre hadden meestal Sony’s console in huis. Toch heeft Baten Kaitos door de jaren heen een behoorlijke cult-following opgebouwd, dus dat leent zich perfect om de games naar Nintendo’s huidige console te brengen.

Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster zal precies doen wat de titel doet vermoeden: Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean en Baten Kaitos Origins samen in een pakketje, beide opgepoetst voor de Nintendo Switch. Bij de aankondiging heeft Bandai Namco ook gelijk wat informatie over de games en een FAQ vrijgegeven, die we hieronder voor jullie hebben geplaatst.

Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster verschijnt in de zomer van dit jaar exclusief voor de Nintendo Switch.

Players will have the opportunity to discover or rediscover the emotional journeys of the Baten Kaitos series, which features distinct card-based RPG systems that allow for split-second decisions that edges participants closer to victory. Players will take the role of a Guardian Spirit and guide each game’s protagonist and their companions through their journey.

What is Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster?

Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster is a remastered version of Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean and Baten Kaitos Origins, both of which were released on the Nintendo GameCube about 20 years ago.

Developed with the goal of delivering the story of Baten Kaitos in a way that is more accessible for the current generation of customers, while staying true to the GameCube version, the game features upgraded graphics, improved usability, and quality of life improvements that will enhance the experience of the original work.

What enhancements were made to this version of the game?

The visual quality of the game has been improved, including the user interface and graphics for the main characters and objects in the field.

In addition to stabilizing the frame rate, Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster introduces new features such as encounters-off, auto-battle, skip cutscenes, and auto-save to make it even more accessible to new players.

Is there any content added or deleted?

There is no additional content for this title, but there is also no deleted content. This is a remastered title that combines two games, Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean and Baten Kaitos Origins into one title.

What is the spec information for this title?

Based on the GameCube version, this title supports improved aspect ratios and has enhanced graphic expression. Please refer to the table below for the detailed specification information on this title.