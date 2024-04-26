

Naarmate we richting het einde van een seizoen in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 en Warzone 2.0 gaan, mogen we altijd de Reloaded update verwachten. Activision heeft nu bekendgemaakt wat er op stapel staat, waarmee we ons de laatste periode van het huidige seizoen kunnen gaan vermaken.

Maps Grime – Navigate an abandoned corner of London as you weave through Grime’s dockside district, a graffiti-laden hub featuring the remnants of the once lively SKN Comms building beside the Captain’s Dog pub and the now-defunct boat house. Swim through the murky waters of the canal and battle along the docks. Surviving this derelict urban location will require smart use of the map’s chokepoints and a penchant for dirty tactics.

– Navigate an abandoned corner of London as you weave through Grime’s dockside district, a graffiti-laden hub featuring the remnants of the once lively SKN Comms building beside the Captain’s Dog pub and the now-defunct boat house. Swim through the murky waters of the canal and battle along the docks. Surviving this derelict urban location will require smart use of the map’s chokepoints and a penchant for dirty tactics. Checkpoint – With Rebirth Island out in the wild, there’s a good chance that you’ve already engaged in combat in this area based on the island’s eastern Stronghold POI. Checkpoint keeps the fight focused in and around the main buildings of the military comms outpost in a modified version of the map where the upper walkways and control tower are sealed off, emphasizing combat on the ground. Battle within the armory and garage or take on foes in the forward construction site and rear roundabout. Nieuwe modi Minefield – Watch your step in the new Minefield game mode, adding an explosive new dynamic to a variety of Multiplayer modes. In this variant, players still adhere to each mode’s basic ruleset with an important caveat: Eliminated Operators drop a Proximity Mine where they fall. The mine cannot be picked up and is deadly to the fallen Operator’s team, setting up the potential for some truly explosive combos.

– Watch your step in the new Minefield game mode, adding an explosive new dynamic to a variety of Multiplayer modes. In this variant, players still adhere to each mode’s basic ruleset with an important caveat: Eliminated Operators drop a Proximity Mine where they fall. The mine cannot be picked up and is deadly to the fallen Operator’s team, setting up the potential for some truly explosive combos. Escort – In Escort, teams take turns escorting a MAW through the environment with the goal of hacking three points across the map. The MAW only moves forward if an attacking Operator is nearby and will move in reverse if a defending Operator closes the distance. Field Upgrade & Equipment Enhanced Vision Goggles – Toggle on the Enhanced Vision Goggles for improved target acquisition in the midst of battle. The goggles feature limited battery, displayed by the Field Upgrade charge which depletes as the gadget is in use.

– Toggle on the Enhanced Vision Goggles for improved target acquisition in the midst of battle. The goggles feature limited battery, displayed by the Field Upgrade charge which depletes as the gadget is in use. EMD Mine – Deploy this proximity-triggered mine that sticks to surfaces. Once triggered, the mine fires tracking devices that attach to nearby enemy Operators, revealing their position on the minimap for improved tracking. Zombies Nieuw hoofdstuk: ‘Saving Dr. Jansen’ – A new anomaly strikes the Exclusion Zone as the third Dark Aether Rift appears. Dr. Jansen has been lured through its portal, and the Operators of Operation Deadbolt must now conduct a rescue mission with Ravenov’s help to get her back before it’s too late. Prepare to face off against a horde of foes in this mid-season Story Mission, including a new Disciple variant that will put your squad’s slaying skills to the test.

– A new anomaly strikes the Exclusion Zone as the third Dark Aether Rift appears. Dr. Jansen has been lured through its portal, and the Operators of Operation Deadbolt must now conduct a rescue mission with Ravenov’s help to get her back before it’s too late. Prepare to face off against a horde of foes in this mid-season Story Mission, including a new Disciple variant that will put your squad’s slaying skills to the test. Nieuwe Schematics – Dead Wire Detonators: Electrify your blasts for massive damage using the Dead Wire Detonators, adding the Dead Wire Ammo Mod effect to all of your explosive armaments, including Lethals and Launchers. This is sure to come in handy when facing off against the Dark Aether Rift’s new Disciple variant.

– Dead Wire Detonators: Electrify your blasts for massive damage using the Dead Wire Detonators, adding the Dead Wire Ammo Mod effect to all of your explosive armaments, including Lethals and Launchers. This is sure to come in handy when facing off against the Dark Aether Rift’s new Disciple variant. Golden Mask Filter – Forget the constant search for a functioning gas mask when approaching strongholds and other areas where gas threatens to suffocate incoming Operators. Attaching the Golden Mask Filter to a gas mask causes its charge to self-regenerate over time. The mask can still break if its charge is fully used up in one go, though the filter will be reapplied to the next one you find.

– Forget the constant search for a functioning gas mask when approaching strongholds and other areas where gas threatens to suffocate incoming Operators. Attaching the Golden Mask Filter to a gas mask causes its charge to self-regenerate over time. The mask can still break if its charge is fully used up in one go, though the filter will be reapplied to the next one you find. Sergeant’s Beret – With the undead roaming around, you’ve got enough to worry about before taking Zakhaev’s Mercs into consideration. Don the Sergeant’s Beret to trick the faction into thinking that you’re one of their own. As a bonus, you’ll gain a Merc Bodyguard who fearlessly follows you into the action.

– With the undead roaming around, you’ve got enough to worry about before taking Zakhaev’s Mercs into consideration. Don the Sergeant’s Beret to trick the faction into thinking that you’re one of their own. As a bonus, you’ll gain a Merc Bodyguard who fearlessly follows you into the action. Nieuwe Warlord: Rainmaker – Challengers of the new Warlord Rainmaker will need to plan their tactics carefully when approaching this artillery and demolitions expert. Find him in his fortress on Rahaa Island in the southeastern Urzikstan Exclusion Zone, where he’s supported by an army that he’s only too willing to expend in pursuit of annihilating Operation Deadbolt. Warzone Specialist Perk Package – Become a super soldier with this rare item granting your Operator every available Perk!

– Become a super soldier with this rare item granting your Operator every available Perk! Foresight Killstreak – Plan your end game accordingly with the ability to see all future gas circles.

– Plan your end game accordingly with the ability to see all future gas circles. Variabele tijd – Experience Rebirth Island in a new way with the chance for variable weather conditions in your deployments.

– Experience Rebirth Island in a new way with the chance for variable weather conditions in your deployments. Public Event: New Heavy Armor – This Public Event arrives in Season 3 Reloaded. A rare occurrence at Infil, this raises the number of armor plates players can carry, buffing the total number of health points from 150 to 200 for the whole match. For more information, click here.

– This Public Event arrives in Season 3 Reloaded. A rare occurrence at Infil, this raises the number of armor plates players can carry, buffing the total number of health points from 150 to 200 for the whole match. For more information, click here. Utility Box Field Upgrade (Rebirth Island) – The Utility Box combines Ammo and Armor Boxes together allowing Operators to resupply everything ranging from bullets to grenades. Purchase the box at Buy Stations or as a piece of ground loot.

– The Utility Box combines Ammo and Armor Boxes together allowing Operators to resupply everything ranging from bullets to grenades. Purchase the box at Buy Stations or as a piece of ground loot. Weapon Trade Station (Rebirth Island) – The Weapon Trade Station returns to help fill your pockets. Trade in your weapon for one of a lower rarity plus some extra loot. Rarity is determined by your weapon’s total attachments and is displayed by its color in the weapon info box, from most common to least common as follows: Gray, Green, Blue, Purple, and Orange. The weapon you trade in returns one of two rarity levels lower (or “more common”).

– The Weapon Trade Station returns to help fill your pockets. Trade in your weapon for one of a lower rarity plus some extra loot. Rarity is determined by your weapon’s total attachments and is displayed by its color in the weapon info box, from most common to least common as follows: Gray, Green, Blue, Purple, and Orange. The weapon you trade in returns one of two rarity levels lower (or “more common”). Perk Package: Specialist (Rebirth Island) – Become the ultimate Operator if you’re lucky enough to come across the rare Specialist Perk Package. With Specialist activated, your Operator will benefit from ALL available Perks .

De release van de Reloaded update staat gepland voor 1 mei om 19:00 uur ’s avonds op alle platformen.