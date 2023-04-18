Vorige week woensdag kondigde Sony PlayStation de PlayStation Plus line-up voor Extra en Premium abonnees aan, die voor een deel in het teken van Bethesda games staat. De reeks nieuwe toevoegingen betreft in totaal 16 games en mocht je het gemist hebben, het gaat om de volgende titels:
PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits | PS4, PS5
- DOOM Eternal | PS4, PS5
- Riders Republic | PS4, PS5
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus | PS4
- Slay the Spire | PS4
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom | PS4, PS5
- The Evil Within | PS4
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood | PS4
- Bassmaster Fishing | PS4, PS5
- Paradise Killer | PS4, PS5
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure | PS4, PS5
PlayStation Plus Premium
- DOOM | PS4
- Doom II | PS4
- DOOM 64 | PS4
- DOOM 3 | PS4
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition | PS4
Gezien het weer dinsdag is en we voorbij de helft van de maand zijn, bij dezen het bericht dat alle bovenstaande games nu beschikbaar zijn in de PlayStation Store om te downloaden en spelen, mits je het juiste abonnement hebt.
PlayStation Plus Extra of Premium nodig? Dan kan je daarvoor hier terecht.
kena is echt leuk,heb net een uurtje gespeeld,mooie omgevingen en gewoon een leuke game om je dag te vullen,vooral als je ziek ben