

Vorige week woensdag kondigde Sony PlayStation de PlayStation Plus line-up voor Extra en Premium abonnees aan, die voor een deel in het teken van Bethesda games staat. De reeks nieuwe toevoegingen betreft in totaal 16 games en mocht je het gemist hebben, het gaat om de volgende titels:

PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium

Kena: Bridge of Spirits | PS4, PS5

DOOM Eternal | PS4, PS5

Riders Republic | PS4, PS5

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus | PS4

Slay the Spire | PS4

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom | PS4, PS5

The Evil Within | PS4

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood | PS4

Bassmaster Fishing | PS4, PS5

Paradise Killer | PS4, PS5

Sackboy: A Big Adventure | PS4, PS5

PlayStation Plus Premium

DOOM | PS4

Doom II | PS4

DOOM 64 | PS4

DOOM 3 | PS4

Dishonored: Definitive Edition | PS4

Gezien het weer dinsdag is en we voorbij de helft van de maand zijn, bij dezen het bericht dat alle bovenstaande games nu beschikbaar zijn in de PlayStation Store om te downloaden en spelen, mits je het juiste abonnement hebt.

