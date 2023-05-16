505 Games heeft Hawken Reborn aangekondigd voor pc. Het spel is een free-to-play PvE mech first-person shooter waarin je je een weg moet banen door het dystopische landschap van Illal.

De early access versie van het spel zal vanaf 17 mei beschikbaar zijn via Steam. Volgens de ontwikkelaar is Hawken Reborn een ‘revitalisering’ van het in 2012 uitgebrachte Hawken: War is a Machine, dat eveneens gratis te spelen was.