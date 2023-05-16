505 Games heeft Hawken Reborn aangekondigd voor pc. Het spel is een free-to-play PvE mech first-person shooter waarin je je een weg moet banen door het dystopische landschap van Illal.
De early access versie van het spel zal vanaf 17 mei beschikbaar zijn via Steam. Volgens de ontwikkelaar is Hawken Reborn een ‘revitalisering’ van het in 2012 uitgebrachte Hawken: War is a Machine, dat eveneens gratis te spelen was.
Hawken Reborn
Key Features
- A New Way to Play – Experience a brand new player-versus-environment experience in the Hawken universe as you fight through the dystopic lands of Illal against warring factions, greedy corporations, and even more deadly adversaries.
- Visceral, High Octane Mech Combat – Experience moment-to-moment combat with highly mobile combat machines equipped with deadly weapons to dominate opponents and unique thrusters that enhance both ground and vertical mobility.
- Patrol For Bounty Contracts – Take on special Radio Missions while on Patrol to earn scrip and resources to upgrade your Mech. Be careful though; the longer you’re out there, the harder your enemies will become. Grab what you can and get back to base – if your Mech goes down, it’s back to the Hangar with nothing but scraps.
- Build Your Perfect War Machine – Construct military-grade mech models known as ‘Axes’ with an all-new blueprint and upgrade system featuring a deep progression of power-up options for weapons and key components.
- Discover a Re-imagined World – Uncover never-before-seen regions of Illal as you fight head-to-head with the corporations and factions fighting over a vast, futuristic, open world filled with resources, forbidden zones, and enemies lurking around every corner.
- Join an Evolving Narrative – Play a part in the next chapter of mech warfare in the Hawken universe with six opening missions to complete in this initial Arc. Venture out in your mech and fight alongside new characters to discover all new storylines hidden deep in Illal that will continue to evolve in the future.
