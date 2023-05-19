Nintendo heeft het Nintendo Switch Online + Uitbreidingspakket enige tijd terug verder uitgebreid met de integratie van Game Boy en Game Boy Advance games. Zo nu en dan worden er nieuwe titels aan het aanbod toegevoegd, zo ook binnenkort weer.
Op 25 mei aanstaande zullen er drie klassiekers beschikbaar gesteld worden en dat zijn Super Mario Advance, Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2 en Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3. Het gaat hier, zoals je aan de titels al kunt aflezen om Game Boy Advance games.
Hieronder per titel een omschrijving:
- Super Mario Advance – Fling veggies (and lots of other stuff) at foes with Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad in this powered-up version of the Nintendo Entertainment System Super Mario Bros 2 game! In Subcon, the land of dreams, Mario and friends each have their own distinct abilities to aid them in the adventure: Luigi jumps the highest, Peach can hover over obstacles, Toad can grab items faster than anyone and Mario is an all-arounder who’s great in any situation. This Game Boy Advance version of Super Mario Bros. 2 also features added surprises to discover and challenges to take on, including one featuring Yoshi. Wa-hoo!
- Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2 – Bowser has taken over Dinosaur Island and it’s up to Mario and Luigi to stop him—but they’re not alone, because Yoshi is along for the ride! Every level, secret and Power Up from the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Super Mario World is here alongside additional features and surprises. This Game Boy Advance classic also includes the option to play the entire adventure as Luigi with his Super Mario Advance abilities. Those Chargin’ Chucks won’t know what hit ’em when they encounter this high-jumping bro!
- Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3 – Yoshi’s back, baby! Colorful worlds, giant bosses, secrets and enemies galore await in this Game Boy Advance version of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System classic that first introduced Baby Mario. Join a flock of multicolored Yoshi and save the infant Mario brothers from the clutches of the villainous Magikoopa Kamek in this vibrant, egg-tossing adventure. Just make sure you keep an eye on the baby—he may be cute, but he’s a total crybaby!
Om deze games op 25 mei te kunnen spelen dien je beschikking te hebben over het Nintendo Switch Online + Uitbreidingspakket abonnement. Daarvoor kan je hier terecht.
Leuke games 🙂