

Gezien het bijna juni is, heeft Microsoft weer bekendgemaakt welke titels we mogen verwachten in het aanbod van Xbox Game Pass. Zoals altijd maken ze de line-up voor de eerste helft van de maand bekend en die hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet.

Het zijn de komende weken voornamelijk de wat kleinere games die uitkomen, al is Amnesia: The Bunker natuurlijk een erg interessante titel voor de horrorliefhebbers onder ons. De gehele line-up tot en met 13 juni is als volgt.

Vanaf vandaag

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Cloud, console & pc)

Farworld Pioneers (Console & pc)

Supraland: Six Inches Under (Cloud, console & pc)

Vanaf 1 juni

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Cloud, console & pc)

Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer (Cloud, console & pc)

The Big Con (Cloud, console & pc)

Vanaf 6 juni

Amnesia: The Bunker (Cloud, console & pc)

Hypnospace Outlaw (Cloud, console & pc)

Vanaf 8 juni

Rune Factory 4 Special (Cloud, console & pc)

Stacking (Cloud & console)

Vanaf 13 juni

Dordogne (Cloud, console & pc)

Zoals altijd zullen er ook weer games uit het aanbod van Xbox Game Pass verdwijnen en die hebben we hieronder neergezet. De onderstaande titels zijn tot 15 juni beschikbaar, nadien kan je ze enkel spelen als je ze aanschaft.

Bridge Constructor Portal (Cloud, console & pc)

Chorus (Cloud, console & pc)

Maneater (Cloud, console & pc)

Mortal Shell (Cloud, console & pc)

Serious Sam 4 (Cloud, console & pc)

Total War: Three Kingdoms (Pc)

Deze games en andere titels spelen? Dan heb je een Xbox Game Pass abonnement nodig en daarvoor kan je hier terecht.