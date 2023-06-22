De NASCAR raceserie is weer een nieuwe game rijker, want ontwikkelaar Team6 GameStudios en uitgever GameMill Entertainment hebben de game NASCAR Arcade Rush aangekondigd. Deze titel verschijnt ergens dit jaar nog en komt uit op de PlayStation, Xbox, pc en Nintendo Switch.
Zoals de naam al zegt, gaat het hier om een arcade racer. Klassieke NASCAR tracks worden gebruikt en zijn aangepast in de game, zodat er altijd wel nieuwe wegen naar de finishlijn leiden. De game bevat een flink aantal wagens die je kunt aanpassen en dat geldt ook voor de outfit van jouw coureur.
De game kent daarnaast ook verschillende multiplayer modi, waaronder een online modus waarin je het met in totaal 12 spelers tegen elkaar opneemt. Hieronder kan je nog een aantal key features vinden van NASCAR Arcade Rush.
Key Features
- Iconic Tracks, Wild Twists – Experience iconic NASCAR tracks like Talladega Superspeedway, Daytona International Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Martinsville Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and more in all-new ways that will thrill your imagination and deliver a new level of playability within the vaunted NASCAR video game franchise.
- Race Your Way – Choose from a full array of vehicles spanning 75 years of stock car racing history and horsepower. Customize your car and driver to suit your style with new paint schemes, rims, spoilers, visual effects, suits, helmets and more, with thousands of combinations to discover.
- Robust Racing Modes – NASCAR Arcade Rush features expansive single-player modes, including the Career NASCAR Cup Series, Quick Race and Time Attack. Take on your friends in thrilling head-to-head local multiplayer, or race rivals around the world in 12-player online multiplayer.