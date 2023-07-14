

De maand juni ligt alweer even achter ons en zoals gebruikelijk blikt Sony terug op de voorliggende maand in het kader van de games die het meest gedownload werden. In juni was dat op de PlayStation 5 Diablo IV gevolgd door Final Fantasy XVI en F1 23. Drie nieuwe releases die in die maand uitkwamen.

Bij de PlayStation 4 zien we dat Minecraft opeens naar boven is geschoten en nog voor Diablo IV en F1 23 is geëindigd. Voor de rest bestaan de overzichten vooral uit titels die al langere tijd uit zijn. Al zien we bij de PlayStation VR overzichten nog wel wat verschuivingen.

De overzichten met meest gedownloade games per platform in juni vind je hieronder.

PS5

Diablo IV Final Fantasy XVI F1 23 Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 23 Street Fighter 6 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Cyberpunk 2077 NBA 2K23 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Hogwarts Legacy Gran Turismo 7 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Need For Speed: Unbound Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Among Us Dead Island 2 God of War: Ragnarök Football Manager 2023

PS4

Minecraft FIFA 23 Diablo IV Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 F1 23 The Forest EA Sports UFC 4 Hogwarts Legacy NBA 2K23 Gang Beasts Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Assassin’s Creed: Origins Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II A Way Out CARX DRIFT RACING ONLINE Among Us The Crew 2 Goat Simulator Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

PS VR2

Beat Saber Pavlov Hubris PS VR 2 Job Simulator Red Matter 2 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution Kayak VR: Mirage Walkabout Mini Golf Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Swordsman VR

PS VR

Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Job Simulator SUPERHOT VR The Walking Dead Onslaught Beat Saber Sniper Elite VR Batman: Arkham VR Lethal VR GORN Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)