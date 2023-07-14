De maand juni ligt alweer even achter ons en zoals gebruikelijk blikt Sony terug op de voorliggende maand in het kader van de games die het meest gedownload werden. In juni was dat op de PlayStation 5 Diablo IV gevolgd door Final Fantasy XVI en F1 23. Drie nieuwe releases die in die maand uitkwamen.
Bij de PlayStation 4 zien we dat Minecraft opeens naar boven is geschoten en nog voor Diablo IV en F1 23 is geëindigd. Voor de rest bestaan de overzichten vooral uit titels die al langere tijd uit zijn. Al zien we bij de PlayStation VR overzichten nog wel wat verschuivingen.
De overzichten met meest gedownloade games per platform in juni vind je hieronder.
PS5
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XVI
- F1 23
- Grand Theft Auto V
- FIFA 23
- Street Fighter 6
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Cyberpunk 2077
- NBA 2K23
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Gran Turismo 7
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Need For Speed: Unbound
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Among Us
- Dead Island 2
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Football Manager 2023
PS4
- Minecraft
- FIFA 23
- Diablo IV
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- F1 23
- The Forest
- EA Sports UFC 4
- Hogwarts Legacy
- NBA 2K23
- Gang Beasts
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- A Way Out
- CARX DRIFT RACING ONLINE
- Among Us
- The Crew 2
- Goat Simulator
- Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
PS VR2
- Beat Saber
- Pavlov
- Hubris PS VR 2
- Job Simulator
- Red Matter 2
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Walkabout Mini Golf
- Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
- Swordsman VR
PS VR
- Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
- Job Simulator
- SUPERHOT VR
- The Walking Dead Onslaught
- Beat Saber
- Sniper Elite VR
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Lethal VR
- GORN
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)
- Fortnite
- Trackmania
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys
- Rocket League
- eFootball 2023
- The Sims 4
- Vigor
- Apex Legends
- Overwatch 2