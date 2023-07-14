De maand juni ligt alweer even achter ons en zoals gebruikelijk blikt Sony terug op de voorliggende maand in het kader van de games die het meest gedownload werden. In juni was dat op de PlayStation 5 Diablo IV gevolgd door Final Fantasy XVI en F1 23. Drie nieuwe releases die in die maand uitkwamen.

Bij de PlayStation 4 zien we dat Minecraft opeens naar boven is geschoten en nog voor Diablo IV en F1 23 is geëindigd. Voor de rest bestaan de overzichten vooral uit titels die al langere tijd uit zijn. Al zien we bij de PlayStation VR overzichten nog wel wat verschuivingen.

De overzichten met meest gedownloade games per platform in juni vind je hieronder.

PS5

  1. Diablo IV
  2. Final Fantasy XVI
  3. F1 23
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. FIFA 23
  6. Street Fighter 6
  7. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  8. Cyberpunk 2077
  9. NBA 2K23
  10. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  11. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
  12. Hogwarts Legacy
  13. Gran Turismo 7
  14. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  15. Need For Speed: Unbound
  16. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  17. Among Us
  18. Dead Island 2
  19. God of War: Ragnarök
  20. Football Manager 2023

PS4

  1. Minecraft
  2. FIFA 23
  3. Diablo IV
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. Red Dead Redemption 2
  6. F1 23
  7. The Forest
  8. EA Sports UFC 4
  9. Hogwarts Legacy
  10. NBA 2K23
  11. Gang Beasts
  12. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  13. Assassin’s Creed: Origins
  14. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  15. A Way Out
  16. CARX DRIFT RACING ONLINE
  17. Among Us
  18. The Crew 2
  19. Goat Simulator
  20. Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

PS VR2

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Pavlov
  3. Hubris PS VR 2
  4. Job Simulator
  5. Red Matter 2
  6. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
  7. Kayak VR: Mirage
  8. Walkabout Mini Golf
  9. Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
  10. Swordsman VR

PS VR

  1. Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
  2. Job Simulator
  3. SUPERHOT VR
  4. The Walking Dead Onslaught
  5. Beat Saber
  6. Sniper Elite VR
  7. Batman: Arkham VR
  8. Lethal VR
  9. GORN
  10. Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)

  1. Fortnite
  2. Trackmania
  3. Call of Duty: Warzone
  4. Fall Guys
  5. Rocket League
  6. eFootball 2023
  7. The Sims 4
  8. Vigor
  9. Apex Legends
  10. Overwatch 2