

Nu de zomer een kleine maand onderweg is en alle andere sales in de PlayStation Store voorbij zijn, is het tijd voor de grote Summer Sale. Die werd reeds aangekondigd door Sony en is nu ook daadwerkelijk live. Deze sale duurt tot en met 16 augustus en op 2 augustus zal het aanbod ververst worden.

De greep uit het aanbod hieronder is slechts klein, want er zijn meer dan 2.800 games en DLC-pakketten in de aanbieding. Voor het volledige overzicht (gecategoriseerd op bestsellers, multiplayer games en meer) verwijzen we je graag naar de PlayStation Store.

Hogwarts Legacy (PS4) – Van €69,99 voor €55,99

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) – Van €74,99 voor €59,99

Elden Ring (PS4 & PS5) – Van €69,99 voor €48,99

FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition (PS4 & PS5) – Van €99,99 voor €39,99

Dead Island 2 – Van €69,99 voor €52,49

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Cross-gen-bundel – Van €79,99 voor €39,99

F1 23 Champions Edition – Van €99,99 voor €59,99

The Last of Us: Part I – Van €79,99 voor €59,99

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition – Van €34,99 voor €14,69

The Last of Us: Part II – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Rust Console Edition – Van €49,99 voor €32,49

It Takes Two (PS4 & PS5) – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Cyberpunk 2077 – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Van €59,99 voor €19,79

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass – Van €99,99 voor €59,99

NBA 2K23 (PS4) – Van €29,99 voor €7,49

NBA 2K23 (PS5) – Van €39,99 voor €7,99

Need for Speed: Unbound Palace Edition – Van €89,99 voor €26,99

Company of Heroes 3 – Van €59,99 voor €47,99

One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition (PS4 & PS5) – Van €94,99 voor €47,49

Company of Heroes 3: Premium Edition – Van €79,99 voor €63,99

Like a Dragon: Ishin! (PS4 & PS5) – Van €59,99 voor €38,99

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Editie (PS4) – Van €99,99 voor €39,99

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Editie (PS5) – Van €99,99 voor €39,99

WWE 2K23 Cross-Gen Digitale Editie – Van €74,99 voor €48,74

Stray – Van €29,99 voor €22,49

Hell Let Loose – Van €44,99 voor €31,49

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (PS5 & PS4) – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

LEGO 2K Drive Cross-Gen Standaard Editie – Van €69,99 voor €55,99

SnowRunner – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Legendary Edition (PS4 & PS5) – Van €119,99 voor €59,99

The Escapists 2 – Van €21,99 voor €6,59

Maneater: Truth Quest – Van €14,99 voor €5,24

STEEP – Van €19,99 voor €5,99

DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game – Van €16,99 voor €8,49

Farming Simulator 17 – Van €19,99 voor €12,99

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep – Van €24,99 voor €8,24

Just Dance 2023 Edition – Van €59,99 voor €23,99

Predator: Hunting Grounds – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

De Sims 4 Beleef het Samen – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

LEGO Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition – Van €79,99 voor €26,39

MX vs ATV All Out – Van €29,99 voor €5,99

Destiny 2: Armory Collection (30th Anniv. & Forsaken Pack) – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker – Collector’s Edition (PS4 & PS5) – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

Resident Evil – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Destiny 2: Beyond Light – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

theHunter: Call of the Wild – Master Hunter Bundle – Van €59,99 voor €38,99

Life is Strange Remastered Collection – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Mocht je een mooie deal zien waar je gebruik van wilt maken, dan is het handig om PlayStation Store tegoed te hebben. Dit kan je hier aanschaffen.