Broken Edge is al een tijdje beschikbaar op Meta Quest 2 en Steam VR, maar zal binnenkort – vanaf 19 september – ook voor PlayStation VR2 te verkrijgen zijn. Voor wie nog nooit van het spel gehoord heeft: Broken Edge laat spelers in VR met elkaar zwaardvechten en doet dat in een even uniek als charmant pastelkleurig stijltje. De onderstaande launch trailer toont meer.

Feel your sword

Your opponent appears before you, the fight is about to start. As you grip the hilt of your sword, you’ll notice the resistance of the trigger. This new feature may not sound like a big deal, but it truly helps to enhance the immersion experience. You’ll have the realistic impression of holding your blade and feel ready to crush your foes!

Feel the impacts

Your opponent is now getting closer. You’re observing them to prepare your fist strike. Should you feint? Do they have a weakness in their defense? No, you’ll try to damage their sword as much as possible to whittle their resources. As your blade clashes against your enemy’s sword, you’ll feel the vibrating shock of the steel. Each sensation of smash, clash, and slash builds up the tension of your fight thanks to the haptics feedback of PS VR2.

Feel like a real Ronin

We have one last major surprise for the PlayStation VR 2 launch of Broken Edge. A new fighter has lurked in the shadows for way too long. Once a respected Samurai, he decided that no master or no lord deserved his blade. Unbond and untamed, meet the Ronin! Armed with his katana and its sheath, he wanders through cities and countryside to find a worthy adversary.