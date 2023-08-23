Treinfanaten opgelet: Dovetail Games heeft een nieuwe game aangekondigd in de Train Sim World franchise onder de naam ‘Train Sim World 4’. Dit nieuwe deel komt een jaar na Train Sim World 3 uit en het belooft dezelfde kenmerken die de franchise zo geliefd maken bij de liefhebbers: treinen, treinen en nog eens treinen! Uiteraard mogen we wel nieuwigheden verwachten in dit nieuwe deel, dit in de vorm van nieuwe modellen, nieuwe landschappen en meer.

Train Sim World 4 zal drie verschillende edities hebben: de standaard editie (€ 44.99), de Deluxe editie (€ 64.99) en de Special editie (€ 104.99). Die laatste twee geven je 5 dagen eerder toegang tot het spel en je krijgt uiteraard extra content (waaronder de ‘Flying Scotsman’ trein). Lees hieronder een uitgebreide beschrijving van de game en bekijk de eerste trailer.

Train Sim World 4 verschijnt op 26 september voor de PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc.

For passionate railfans and casual hobbyists, the Deluxe Edition-exclusive inclusion of Flying Scotsman brings a legendary name to Train Sim World and gives players the opportunity to stretch its legs up the East Coast Main Line to Doncaster, where it was built, along with LNER’s sleek, high-speed Azuma train. The record-breaking steam locomotive celebrates its centenary in 2023 making it the perfect year to step into the virtual cab and drive the icon in-game.

On this side of the Atlantic, the power of American diesel can be harnessed with Metrolink’s F125 out of Los Angeles Union Station, through to Lancaster, California. Virtual passengers will ride in the modern Rotem Commuter Cars in classic pull-push style. Along the way players will recognize locations synonymous with movies such as the Los Angeles River, get the chance to see Vista Canyon’s brand-new station (due to open this year) and even get involved in the Hollywood action as part of one of the many in-game scenarios.

Along with all-new locomotives, routes and features, Train Sim World 4 also introduces a new country in the form of Austria. The S-Bahn Vorarlberg Line winds through the Alps to the Austria-Germany border courtesy of national operator ÖBB and its 4024 Talent EMU, with the potential for further Austrian content to be released later down the line.

And for the many German fans of the series, the hi-tech Vectron locomotive arrives on an upgraded version of the previous Dresden – Riesa route.

The addition of Free Roam and Photo Mode are themselves huge features to arrive in the game. Free Roam will give players the ability to play in a sandbox mode, spawning trains and setting routes, whereas Photo Mode will allow pausing of the live action to set angles and filters up for the perfect railfan shots. Controller haptics, revised scoring and further graphical improvements to lighting and weather also form part of the release and the popular creative tools Livery Designer and Scenario Planner each get an overhaul.

Ambitious PC users will even be able to access the new PC Route Editor in beta, unlocking the same Unreal Engine tools that Dovetail Games use to create gameplay, routes and trains from scratch.

For the less ambitious and those new to the franchise, a simpler HUD, easier-to-drive locomotives in Training Center and user interface changes make driving trains in Train Sim World easier than ever before.

In total, Train Sim World 4: Deluxe Edition will contain three new routes in Austria, the United Kingdom and United States of America, plus Training Center, along with Flying Scotsman and Vectron locomotives and an upgraded version of the “German Dresden – Riesa Route” add-on.