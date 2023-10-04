

De Nederlandse ontwikkelaar StickyLock heeft de first-person shooter Histera aangekondigd. Een nieuwe free-to-play shooter die in ontwikkeling is voor de pc en bij de aankondiging werd de onderstaande trailer vrijgegeven.

De omschrijving van de game is: The Glitch is een anomalie die tijdens een battle op bepaalde zones van de map verschijnt en in real time transformeert naar verschillende landschappen. Deze zones variëren van prehistorisch, WO II tot futuristisch en hebben allemaal verschillende corresponderende wapens.

In de trailer is de werking van The Glitch te zien, maar nog beter is het om de game te spelen om te begrijpen hoe het werkt. Dit kan binnenkort, want tijdens Steam Next Fest – dat van 9 tot 16 oktober zal plaatsvinden – zal er een demo van Histera beschikbaar worden gesteld op Steam.

Hieronder nog wat key features van de shooter: