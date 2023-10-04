De Nederlandse ontwikkelaar StickyLock heeft de first-person shooter Histera aangekondigd. Een nieuwe free-to-play shooter die in ontwikkeling is voor de pc en bij de aankondiging werd de onderstaande trailer vrijgegeven.
De omschrijving van de game is: The Glitch is een anomalie die tijdens een battle op bepaalde zones van de map verschijnt en in real time transformeert naar verschillende landschappen. Deze zones variëren van prehistorisch, WO II tot futuristisch en hebben allemaal verschillende corresponderende wapens.
In de trailer is de werking van The Glitch te zien, maar nog beter is het om de game te spelen om te begrijpen hoe het werkt. Dit kan binnenkort, want tijdens Steam Next Fest – dat van 9 tot 16 oktober zal plaatsvinden – zal er een demo van Histera beschikbaar worden gesteld op Steam.
Hieronder nog wat key features van de shooter:
Key features
- The Glitch: adjust your strategy to take advantage of the chaos caused by the Glitch. Master different terrains in the past, present and future.
- Fast and Feverish: push yourself to the limit as you rush to adapt and gain (or keep!) the advantage every time the Glitch occurs. The team that can best adapt to Histera’s unpredictable, time-distorting mosh pit will claim victory!
- High replayability: with the Glitch mechanic transforming the map in the midst of the action, no two rounds of Histera will play out the same.
- Mix it up: battle through prehistoric caves, a WW2 city under siege and the neon bathed streets of a dystopian metropolis wielding anything from spears to machine guns as time periods collide.
- Choose your weapon: use a wide variety of weapons to withstand the chaos wrought by the Glitch — will you stay in the shadows with a prehistoric hunting bow, or get up close with The Matchstick, a futuristic shotgun that can be loaded with incendiary rounds?
- Versatile: perfect for easygoing fans of the shooter genre looking for something different as well as hardcore gamers seeking their latest challenge.