

Na maanden van geruchten is hier nu de officiële aankondiging: de PlayStation 5 Slim. Sony heeft zojuist via het PlayStation Blog een nieuw model console aangekondigd, waarbij ze voor een optionele disc drive gaan. Daarmee zijn alle eerdere geruchten dus bevestigd.

De console komt met een 1TB SSD en een verwijderbare Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive. Mocht je een digitale PlayStation 5 Slim kopen, dan zal het ook mogelijk zijn die console uit te breiden met de disc drive, zodat je niet langer gebonden bent aan de beperkingen die bij dat model komen kijken. Deze disc drive zal los voor € 119,99 verkocht worden.

De nieuwe PlayStation 5 is qua geluid een stuk zachter, want de reductie is maar liefst 30%. Daarnaast neemt het gewicht met 18 tot 24% af in vergelijking met de vorige modellen. Verder kent de console vier aparte panelen die de behuizing vormen.

Het nieuwe model zal in november verkrijgbaar zijn in de Verenigde Staten. Pas daarna zal de console op andere markten verschijnen en dit nadat de huidige voorraad op is. Dit zodat Sony niet met oude voorraad blijft zitten. De prijzen van de modellen zijn als volgt:

PlayStation 5 met Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – € 549,99

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – € 449,99

Opvallend is dat de console niet langer standaard met een voet geleverd wordt. Mocht je de console verticaal willen plaatsen, dan zul je een aparte standaard moeten aanschaffen. Die zal € 29,99 kosten.

PlayStation 5 specifications

External dimensions(excluding projecting parts) Approx. 358 × 96 × 216 mm(width × height × depth) Mass Approx. 3.2 kg CPU x86-64-AMD Ryzen™ “Zen 2” 8 Cores / 16 Threads Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz GPU AMD Radeon™ RDNA 2-based graphics engine Ray Tracing Acceleration Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS) System Memory GDDR6 16GB 448GB/s Bandwidth SSD 1TB 5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw) PS5 Game Disc Ultra HD Blu-ray™, up to 100GB/disc BD/DVD drive Disc Drive portequipped with Disc Drive Video Out Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1) Audio “Tempest” 3D AudioTech Input/OutputFront of Console USB Type-C® port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) USB Type-C® port (Hi-Speed USB) Input/OutputBack of Console USB Type-A port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) x2 Networking Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T)Wi-fi: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Specifications