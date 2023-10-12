

Sony heeft een nieuwe sale online gezet in de PlayStation Store, dit onder de noemer ‘Herfstdeals’ en de kortingen kunnen hierbij oplopen tot maar liefst 75%. Met een kleine 3.000 titels en additionele content die in de aanbieding zijn, is het een behoorlijk grote sale.

Het gros betreft PlayStation 4 en PlayStation 5 games, maar er zitten her en der ook wat PlayStation VR2 titels tussen. Hieronder zoals altijd een greep uit het aanbod, voor het complete overzicht kan je hier terecht.

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) – Van €74,99 voor €52,49

Hogwarts Legacy (PS4) – Van €69,99 voor €48,99

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Van €79,99 voor €51,99

Destiny 2: Lightfall – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition – Van €34,99 voor €14,69

Cuphead – Van €19,99 voor €13,99

Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course – Van €26,99 voor €19,43

Battlefield 2042 (PS5) – Van €79,99 voor €23,99

Battlefield 2042 (PS4) – Van €69,99 voor €20,99

Subnautica (PS4 & PS5) – Van €29,99 voor €11,99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint – Van €69,99 voor €10,49

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Ultimate Edition – Van €119,99 voor €23,99

RIDE 4 – Van €49,99 voor €9,99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Upgrade – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Kayak VR: Mirage – Van €23,99 voor €19,19

Hot Wheels Unleashed – Van €49,99 voor €7,49

Mafia: Definitive Edition – Van €39,99 voor €13,99

Alan Wake Remastered – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship – Van €59,99 voor €11,99

Mafia: Trilogy – Van €59,99 voor €23,99

Like a Dragon: Ishin! PS4 & PS5 – Van €59,99 voor €35,99

A Plague Tale: Innocence – Van €39,99 voor €11,99

Need for Speed: Payback – Van €29,99 voor €2,99

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – Van €49,99 voor €9,99

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition – Van €59,99 voor €23,99

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut – Van €39,99 voor €13,99

Batman: Return to Arkham – Van €49,99 voor €7,49

Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Pistol Whip PS4 & PS5 – Van €29,99 voor €23,99

LEGO CITY Undercover – Van €59,99 voor €7,19

Rabbids: Party of Legends – Van €39,99 voor €11,99

DYSMANTLE – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game – Van €16,99 voor €8,49

Need for Speed Deluxe Edition – Van €24,99 voor €6,24

Tour de France 2022 – Van €59,99 voor €11,99

The Escapists 2 – Van €21,99 voor €6,59

Snooker 19 – Van €34,99 voor €12,24

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year-editie – Van €59,99 voor €5,99

Need for Speed: Rivals Complete Edition – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Thumper PS4 & PS5 – Van €19,99 voor €6,99

Immortals: Fenys Rising – Gold Edition (PS4 & PS5) – Van €99,99 voor €14,99

Frantics – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Skater XL – Van €39,99 voor €29,99

War Mongrels – Van €39,99 voor €21,99

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story (PS4 & PS5) – Van €29,99 voor €22,49

Peppa Pig: Wereldavontuur – Van €39,99 voor €27,99

Frostpunk: Complete Collection – Van €44,99 voor €8,99

MudRunner – Van €29,99 voor €5,99

New Super Lucky’s Tale – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered – Van €34,99 voor €3,49

Puzzling Places – Van €19,99 voor €14,99

Hell Let Loose Anniversary Edition – Van €59,99 voor €41,99

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever (PS4 & PS5) – Van €39,99 voor €23,99

ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

