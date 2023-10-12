Sony heeft een nieuwe sale online gezet in de PlayStation Store, dit onder de noemer ‘Herfstdeals’ en de kortingen kunnen hierbij oplopen tot maar liefst 75%. Met een kleine 3.000 titels en additionele content die in de aanbieding zijn, is het een behoorlijk grote sale.

Het gros betreft PlayStation 4 en PlayStation 5 games, maar er zitten her en der ook wat PlayStation VR2 titels tussen. Hieronder zoals altijd een greep uit het aanbod, voor het complete overzicht kan je hier terecht.

  • Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) – Van €74,99 voor €52,49
  • Hogwarts Legacy (PS4) – Van €69,99 voor €48,99
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Van €79,99 voor €51,99
  • Destiny 2: Lightfall – Van €49,99 voor €24,99
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition – Van €34,99 voor €14,69
  • Cuphead – Van €19,99 voor €13,99
  • Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course – Van €26,99 voor €19,43
  • Battlefield 2042 (PS5) – Van €79,99 voor €23,99
  • Battlefield 2042 (PS4) – Van €69,99 voor €20,99
  • Subnautica (PS4 & PS5) – Van €29,99 voor €11,99
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint – Van €69,99 voor €10,49
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Ultimate Edition – Van €119,99 voor €23,99
  • RIDE 4 – Van €49,99 voor €9,99
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Upgrade – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
  • Kayak VR: Mirage – Van €23,99 voor €19,19
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed – Van €49,99 voor €7,49
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition – Van €39,99 voor €13,99
  • Alan Wake Remastered – Van €29,99 voor €9,89
  • WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship – Van €59,99 voor €11,99
  • Mafia: Trilogy – Van €59,99 voor €23,99
  • Like a Dragon: Ishin! PS4 & PS5 – Van €59,99 voor €35,99
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence – Van €39,99 voor €11,99
  • Need for Speed: Payback – Van €29,99 voor €2,99
  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – Van €49,99 voor €9,99
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition – Van €59,99 voor €23,99
  • Disco Elysium – The Final Cut – Van €39,99 voor €13,99
  • Batman: Return to Arkham – Van €49,99 voor €7,49
  • Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition – Van €39,99 voor €9,99
  • Pistol Whip PS4 & PS5 – Van €29,99 voor €23,99
  • LEGO CITY Undercover – Van €59,99 voor €7,19
  • Rabbids: Party of Legends – Van €39,99 voor €11,99
  • DYSMANTLE – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
  • DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game – Van €16,99 voor €8,49
  • Need for Speed Deluxe Edition – Van €24,99 voor €6,24
  • Tour de France 2022 – Van €59,99 voor €11,99
  • The Escapists 2 – Van €21,99 voor €6,59
  • Snooker 19 – Van €34,99 voor €12,24
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year-editie – Van €59,99 voor €5,99
  • Need for Speed: Rivals Complete Edition – Van €39,99 voor €9,99
  • Thumper PS4 & PS5 – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
  • Immortals: Fenys Rising – Gold Edition (PS4 & PS5) – Van €99,99 voor €14,99
  • Frantics – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
  • Skater XL – Van €39,99 voor €29,99
  • War Mongrels – Van €39,99 voor €21,99
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
  • The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story (PS4 & PS5) – Van €29,99 voor €22,49
  • Peppa Pig: Wereldavontuur – Van €39,99 voor €27,99
  • Frostpunk: Complete Collection – Van €44,99 voor €8,99
  • MudRunner – Van €29,99 voor €5,99
  • New Super Lucky’s Tale – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
  • Sniper Elite V2 Remastered – Van €34,99 voor €3,49
  • Puzzling Places – Van €19,99 voor €14,99
  • Hell Let Loose Anniversary Edition – Van €59,99 voor €41,99
  • Sword and Fairy: Together Forever (PS4 & PS5) – Van €39,99 voor €23,99
  • ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Mocht je PlayStation Store tegoed nodig hebben, dan klik je daarvoor hier.