

Het heeft even mogen duren, maar na de eerdere voorlopige goedkeuring van de Britse Competition and Markets Authority is nu officieel de kogel door de kerk: de overname van Activision Blizzard door Microsoft is officieel goedgekeurd in het Verenigd Koninkrijk.

In eerste instantie blokkeerde de CMA de deal in verband met zorgen over cloud gaming en als concessie zijn de cloud streaming rechten van Activision Blizzard aan Ubisoft verkocht. Dit geeft de CMA genoeg vertrouwen voor een degelijke, gezonde concurrentie, waardoor ze van standpunt zijn veranderd.

Dit maakt dat de laatste echt grote horde is verdwenen, wat de weg vrijmaakt om de deal definitief af te ronden. Wel gaat de FTC in de Verenigde Staten nog in hoger beroep, maar dat belemmert Microsoft niet om de deal af te ronden wat naar verwachting ook vandaag gebeurt.

In August this year Microsoft made a concession that would see Ubisoft, instead of Microsoft, buy Activision’s cloud gaming rights. This new deal will put the cloud streaming rights (outside the European Economic Area) for all of Activision’s PC and console content produced over the next 15 years in the hands of a strong and independent competitor with ambitious plans to offer new ways of accessing that content.

As a result of this concession, the Competition and Markets Authority agreed to look afresh at the deal and launched a new investigation in August. That investigation has completed today with the Competition and Markets Authority clearing this narrower transaction.

The new deal will stop Microsoft from locking up competition in cloud gaming as this market takes off, preserving competitive prices and services for United Kingdom cloud gaming customers. It will allow Ubisoft to offer Activision’s content under any business model, including through multigame subscription services. It will also help to ensure that cloud gaming providers will be able to use non-Windows operating systems for Activision content, reducing costs and increasing efficiency.