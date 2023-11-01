Ubisoft heeft in een officieel bericht aangekondigd dat men op 25 januari de servers van enkele van hun oudere games offline zal halen. Dit omdat de technologie achter deze servers verouderd is.
Het gaat hier om een totaal van tien games, waaronder Assassin’s Creed II, Splinter Cell: Conviction en Trials Evolution. Let op: de games zelf zullen nog steeds offline speelbaar zijn, enkel de online functies zullen dus niet meer gebruikt kunnen worden.
Bekijk hieronder een lijst met alle relevante games en hun platformen.
|
Assassin’s Creed II
|
Xbox 360
|
You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
Additionally, the Ubisoft Connect rewards will be unavailable.
|
Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
|
MAC
|
You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
Additionally, the Ubisoft Connect rewards will be unavailable.
|
Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD
|
PlayStation 3
Xbox 360
|
You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
Additionally, the Ubisoft Connect rewards will be unavailable.
|
Assassin’s Creed Revelations
|
PC
|
You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
Additionally, the Ubisoft Connect rewards will be unavailable.
|
Ghost Recon Future Soldier
|
PC
|
You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
Additionally, the Ubisoft Connect rewards will be unavailable.
|
Heroes of Might and Magic VI
|
PC
|
You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
Additionally, the Ubisoft Connect rewards will be unavailable.
|
NCSI
|
PC
|
You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
Additionally, the Ubisoft Connect rewards will be unavailable.
|
Splinter Cell: Conviction
|
Xbox 360
|
You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
Additionally, the Ubisoft Connect rewards will be unavailable.
|
R.U.S.E.
|
PC
|
You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
Additionally, the Ubisoft Connect rewards will be unavailable.
|
Trials Evolution
|
PC
|
You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
Additionally, the Ubisoft Connect rewards will be unavailable.
Zo gaan die dingen.
Ze kunnen beter helemaal te stekker eruit trekken
Ik snap wel dat ze niet meer willen investeren in nieuwe technologie om die functies draaiende te houden.
Gewoon lekker de focus op nieuwe games ontwikkelen. Er staan er al een aantal op mijn radar.
AC Nexus, Avatar, Star wars Outlaws en AC red.
@Anoniem-8133:
Waarom zou een goedlopend bedrijf dat leuke games maakt die erg goed verkopen de stekker er uit trekken?