Ubisoft heeft in een officieel bericht aangekondigd dat men op 25 januari de servers van enkele van hun oudere games offline zal halen. Dit omdat de technologie achter deze servers verouderd is.

Het gaat hier om een totaal van tien games, waaronder Assassin’s Creed II, Splinter Cell: Conviction en Trials Evolution. Let op: de games zelf zullen nog steeds offline speelbaar zijn, enkel de online functies zullen dus niet meer gebruikt kunnen worden.

Bekijk hieronder een lijst met alle relevante games en hun platformen.

Assassin’s Creed II
Xbox 360

You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

Additionally, the Ubisoft Connect rewards will be unavailable.
Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
MAC
Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD
PlayStation 3
Xbox 360
Assassin’s Creed Revelations
PC
Ghost Recon Future Soldier
PC
Heroes of Might and Magic VI
PC
NCSI
PC
Splinter Cell: Conviction
Xbox 360
R.U.S.E.
PC
Trials Evolution
PC
