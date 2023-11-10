Ben je een racefan die graag mijmert over de ‘goede oude tijd’? Of iemand die hoge snelheden vooral weet te waarderen wanneer ze gepaard gaan met een minder realistische, maar uitermate charmant stijltje? In beide gevallen hebben we mogelijk dé game voor jou. #Drive Rally is namelijk aangekondigd door ontwikkelaar Pixel Perfect Dude.
De onderstaande trailer toont dat je heel wat rallyplezier in unieke omgevingen zal voorgeschoteld krijgen. Het spel verschijnt in de loop van 2024 voor pc, maar ook de huidige en vorige generatie consoles zullen uiteindelijk een exemplaar krijgen.
- #DRIVE World – From the sunny landscapes of Dry Crumbs, through the whispering woods of Holzberg, to the chilly wilderness of Revontuli. Take a journey to a diverse world you haven’t experienced in racing games before.
- Legendary Cars – Jump behind the wheel of legendary rally cars, including Das Holzwagen, The Doggo, The Bobond, and many more. We’re going 90s this time, so there’s also going to be new stuff. Das Sandsturm and Celestia just for a start!
- Passionate Co-Drivers – Your co-driver can be your biggest cheerleader and toughest judge. It’s a partnership that thrives on performance and emotions! Celebrate the victories together, but be ready to face criticism in failures.
- #DRIVE Design – Build your cars from the ground up to match your racing style and rally your way. Personalize the body, the paintwork, the decals, and then add that little cherry on top with custom decorations.
- #DRIVE Arcade Mechanics – Simple enough for beginners yet addictively challenging and demanding in its depth. It’s a handling system designed to bring back joy to racing games.
- Retro Revival – #DRIVE Rally is packed with throwbacks, nods, and Easter eggs that’ll make any car enthusiast take a trip down memory lane.
- Photo Mode – Get creative and capture your greatest #DRIVE Rally moments. Adjust the angles, switch filters, go crazy. Create the perfect shot and then share it with your friends.
Schwarzenegger die alles aangeeft is geweldig.
Geweldig.
Speel nu veel art of rally lijkt er wel op.