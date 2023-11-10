Ben je een racefan die graag mijmert over de ‘goede oude tijd’? Of iemand die hoge snelheden vooral weet te waarderen wanneer ze gepaard gaan met een minder realistische, maar uitermate charmant stijltje? In beide gevallen hebben we mogelijk dé game voor jou. #Drive Rally is namelijk aangekondigd door ontwikkelaar Pixel Perfect Dude.

De onderstaande trailer toont dat je heel wat rallyplezier in unieke omgevingen zal voorgeschoteld krijgen. Het spel verschijnt in de loop van 2024 voor pc, maar ook de huidige en vorige generatie consoles zullen uiteindelijk een exemplaar krijgen.