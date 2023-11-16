Het eerste volume van de Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection ligt ondertussen al een tijdje in de winkelrekken. Logischerwijs wordt er achter de schermen nog vlijtig gesleuteld aan de collectie, zodat de inbegrepen games nóg beter uit de verf komen.
De nieuwste update – patch 1.3.0 – voert een twintigtal aanpassingen door, waaronder aan de framerateproblemen op de Nintendo Switch en onfortuinlijke crashes op de PlayStation 4. Het onderstaande lijstje geeft een duidelijk en volledig overzicht.
METAL GEAR SOLID
- Added save functionality improvements (Steam®)
- Updated the Online Manual (Steam®)
- Fixed some other minor issues
METAL GEAR SOLID 2: SONS OF LIBERTY
- An issue where a “Damaged File” error is sometimes displayed when trying to load save data (Steam®)
- Fixed an issue that caused the frame rate to drop during certain scenes (Nintendo Switch™)
- Fixed an issue where videos would stop playing (Xbox Series X|S)
- Fixed an issue affecting users who purchased the game in Japan where the English opening video would play even in the Japanese version of the game (Xbox Series X|S & Steam®)
- Updated the Online Manual (Steam®)
- Fixed some other minor issues
METAL GEAR SOLID 3: SNAKE EATER
- Fixed an issue where some buttons were assigned multiple functions (Details on the updated controls are available in the Online Manual)
- Fixed an issue where the audio was out of sync with certain videos
- Fixed an issue that caused flickering in some cutscenes (Nintendo Switch™)
- Fixed an issue where continually holding down certain buttons sometimes resulted in errors occuring (PlayStation®4)
- Updated the Online Manual
- Fixed some other minor issues
METAL GEAR & METAL GEAR 2: SOLID SNAKE
- Updated the Online Manual (Steam®)
- Fixed some minor issues
MASTER COLLECTION BONUS CONTENT
- Updated the Online Manual (Steam®)
- Fixed some minor issues