About

Welcome to the brutal, war-torn universe of Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, where the forces of Chaos threaten humanity’s very existence.

Lead the Grey Knights to exterminate the forces of Chaos in fast-paced, ferocious, turn-based tactical combat. Command a squad of elite warriors, each with their own unique strengths and gear through a saga penned by acclaimed Black Library author, Aaron Dembski-Bowden. Master squad positioning and synergies to outmaneuver and outgun the enemy on the battlefield. Personalize and equip your squad of Daemonhunters to purge the deadly corruption of The Bloom as it spreads in a galaxy-spanning campaign.

Key Features