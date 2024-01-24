

We naderen zo langzamerhand de maand februari, maar Sony blikt nog één keertje terug op 2023. Via het PlayStation Blog hebben ze bekendgemaakt welke games in Europa het vaakst uit de PlayStation Store werden gedownload, oftewel welke games het vaakst werden verkocht in 2023.

Aan kop bij de PlayStation 5 zien we niet geheel verrassend EA Sports FC 24 en Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Hogwarts Legacy heeft het als nieuwe IP uitstekend gedaan en is tweede geworden in Europa. Afgezien van wat andere nieuwe titels bestaat de lijst verder voornamelijk uit games die al langere tijd beschikbaar zijn.

Hieronder de games op verschillende platformen die in 2023 het vaakst gedownload werden.

PlayStation 5

EA Sports FC 24 Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Grand Theft Auto V Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 FIFA 23 Baldur’s Gate 3 Diablo IV Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Assassin’s Creed: Mirage Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Cyberpunk 2077 F1 23 Resident Evil 4 Final Fantasy XVI NBA 2K24 NBA 2K23 Dead Island 2 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Need For Speed: Unbound

PlayStation 4

EA Sports FC 24 Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 23 The Forest The Last of Us Part II Hogwarts Legacy A Way Out Gang Beasts UFC 4 NBA 2K23 Need for Speed Heat Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III The Last of Us Remastered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II theHunter: Call of the Wild The Crew 2 Star Wars Battlefront II Tekken 7

PlayStation VR2

Pavlov Kayak VR: Mirage Beat Saber The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Job Simulator Horizon Call of the Mountain Moss: Book II Swordsman VR

PlayStation VR

Job Simulator Beat Saber SUPERHOT VR Batman: Arkham VR The Walking Dead Onslaught Creed: Rise to Glory Sniper Elite VR Astro Bot Rescue Mission Swordsman VR Arizona Sunshine

Free-to-Play