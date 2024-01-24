We naderen zo langzamerhand de maand februari, maar Sony blikt nog één keertje terug op 2023. Via het PlayStation Blog hebben ze bekendgemaakt welke games in Europa het vaakst uit de PlayStation Store werden gedownload, oftewel welke games het vaakst werden verkocht in 2023.
Aan kop bij de PlayStation 5 zien we niet geheel verrassend EA Sports FC 24 en Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Hogwarts Legacy heeft het als nieuwe IP uitstekend gedaan en is tweede geworden in Europa. Afgezien van wat andere nieuwe titels bestaat de lijst verder voornamelijk uit games die al langere tijd beschikbaar zijn.
Hieronder de games op verschillende platformen die in 2023 het vaakst gedownload werden.
PlayStation 5
- EA Sports FC 24
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- FIFA 23
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Diablo IV
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Assassin’s Creed: Mirage
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Cyberpunk 2077
- F1 23
- Resident Evil 4
- Final Fantasy XVI
- NBA 2K24
- NBA 2K23
- Dead Island 2
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Need For Speed: Unbound
PlayStation 4
- EA Sports FC 24
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- FIFA 23
- The Forest
- The Last of Us Part II
- Hogwarts Legacy
- A Way Out
- Gang Beasts
- UFC 4
- NBA 2K23
- Need for Speed Heat
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- The Crew 2
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Tekken 7
PlayStation VR2
- Pavlov
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Beat Saber
- The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
- Job Simulator
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Moss: Book II
- Swordsman VR
PlayStation VR
- Job Simulator
- Beat Saber
- SUPERHOT VR
- Batman: Arkham VR
- The Walking Dead Onslaught
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Sniper Elite VR
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- Swordsman VR
- Arizona Sunshine
Free-to-Play
- Fortnite
- Roblox
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Rocket League
- Fall Guys
- eFootball 2024
- The Sims 4
- Apex Legends
- Trackmania
- Overwatch 2
Bizar dat GTA V gewoon nog top 5 is.
Bijzonder om te zien dat er amper PS exclusives in de top lijsten staan.
Dus zó belangrijk zijn ze helemaal niet voor de consoles.