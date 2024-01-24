We naderen zo langzamerhand de maand februari, maar Sony blikt nog één keertje terug op 2023. Via het PlayStation Blog hebben ze bekendgemaakt welke games in Europa het vaakst uit de PlayStation Store werden gedownload, oftewel welke games het vaakst werden verkocht in 2023.

Aan kop bij de PlayStation 5 zien we niet geheel verrassend EA Sports FC 24 en Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Hogwarts Legacy heeft het als nieuwe IP uitstekend gedaan en is tweede geworden in Europa. Afgezien van wat andere nieuwe titels bestaat de lijst verder voornamelijk uit games die al langere tijd beschikbaar zijn.

Hieronder de games op verschillende platformen die in 2023 het vaakst gedownload werden.

PlayStation 5

  1. EA Sports FC 24
  2. Hogwarts Legacy
  3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  6. FIFA 23
  7. Baldur’s Gate 3
  8. Diablo IV
  9. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  10. Assassin’s Creed: Mirage
  11. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  12. Cyberpunk 2077
  13. F1 23
  14. Resident Evil 4
  15. Final Fantasy XVI
  16. NBA 2K24
  17. NBA 2K23
  18. Dead Island 2
  19. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  20. Need For Speed: Unbound

PlayStation 4

  1. EA Sports FC 24
  2. Minecraft
  3. Red Dead Redemption 2
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. FIFA 23
  6. The Forest
  7. The Last of Us Part II
  8. Hogwarts Legacy
  9. A Way Out
  10. Gang Beasts
  11. UFC 4
  12. NBA 2K23
  13. Need for Speed Heat
  14. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  15. The Last of Us Remastered
  16. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  17. theHunter: Call of the Wild
  18. The Crew 2
  19. Star Wars Battlefront II
  20. Tekken 7

PlayStation VR2

  1. Pavlov
  2. Kayak VR: Mirage
  3. Beat Saber
  4. The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
  5. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
  6. Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
  7. Job Simulator
  8. Horizon Call of the Mountain
  9. Moss: Book II
  10. Swordsman VR

PlayStation VR

  1. Job Simulator
  2. Beat Saber
  3. SUPERHOT VR
  4. Batman: Arkham VR
  5. The Walking Dead Onslaught
  6. Creed: Rise to Glory
  7. Sniper Elite VR
  8. Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  9. Swordsman VR
  10. Arizona Sunshine

Free-to-Play

  1. Fortnite
  2. Roblox
  3. Call of Duty: Warzone
  4. Rocket League
  5. Fall Guys
  6. eFootball 2024
  7. The Sims 4
  8. Apex Legends
  9. Trackmania
  10. Overwatch 2