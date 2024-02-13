Doordat de pc een open platform is, is het verre van ongebruikelijk dat games mods krijgen. Sterker nog, sommige ontwikkelaars bieden daar zelfs uitgebreide ondersteuning voor aan. Deze ‘feature’ wordt op consoles nog maar weinig gebruikt, maar de PlayStation 5- en Xbox Series X|S-versie van Teardown doet dat wel.
Voor deze game zijn namelijk nieuwe mods beschikbaar. De mods worden door middel van ‘Mod Pack #1’ gratis aangeboden. Deze kun je vinden en downloaden in de digitale winkels van de eerder genoemde platformen. De mods die worden toegevoegd met dit pakket zijn als volgt:
- Quilez manipulator by Thomasims — Sort of like a gravity gun, this lets you move objects of any size around as you like, as long as they’re detached from the ground.
- Lightning Ball by Deffcolony and Dzage — This allows you to fire out large, powerful orbs of energy.
- High Tech Drone by My Cresta — A drone you can freely fly around, complete with a grappling hook.
- GLARE by KBD2 — This is just a big, badass weapon that lets you melt basically everything.
- TeaREX by tislericsm — This mod allows you to spawn in a tyrannosaurus rex, complete with its own AI that means it’ll try to eat you.
- Mr.Randoms Vehicles by Mr.Random — A huge selection of vehicles not found in the base game.
- Destructible robots by DimasVoxel — Waves of enemy robots for you to defeat (or fall victim to).
- Cliff House by gusono — This map presents you with a large, luxurious house, part of which is held over the edge of a tall cliff.
- Inverted Pyramid House by gusono — Another unique location for you to devastate, featuring an odd, upside-down pyramid design.
- Miniature World v1.1 by Spencer Johnson — Embrace your inner kaiju and go crazy on a miniaturised city.
- French Town by OzJackaroo — This is a cute French town set at the beginning of WW2.
Hoe deze mods er in de game uitzien kan je in de onderstaande video checken.