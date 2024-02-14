

Zo zijn we op Valentijnsdag op de helft van de maand februari aangekomen. Dit betekent natuurlijk dat Sony bekendmaakt welke games PlayStation Plus Extra en Premium abonnees binnenkort in de bibliotheek mogen verwachten.

Via het PlayStation Blog heeft Sony de line-up nu aangekondigd en die bestaat uit het volgende:

PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium

Need for Speed: Unbound (PS5)

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition (PS5)

Tales of Arise (PS4/PS5)

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (PS4/PS5)

LEGO Worlds (PS4)

LEGO Jurassic World (PS4)

Roguebook (PS4/PS5)

Rogue Lords (PS4)

Tales of Zestiria (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Premium

Resistance Retribution (PS4/PS5)

Jet Rider 2 (PS4/PS5)

Tales of Symphonia (PS4/PS5)

Tales of Vesperia (PS4/PS5)

De bovenstaande titels zullen vanaf dinsdag 20 februari beschikbaar zijn. Je kunt de games dan downloaden en spelen, al zijn sommige titels ook te streamen. Een hogere tier PlayStation Plus nodig? Klik dan hier!