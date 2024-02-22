

Sony heeft vandaag een aantal nieuwe games voor PlayStation VR2 aangekondigd. Dit samen met de melding dat ze werken aan pc-ondersteuning voor het virtual reality platform. Met andere woorden, PlayStation VR2 krijgt weer een impuls en wat we qua nieuwe games mogen verwachten, zie het onderstaande overzicht.

The Wizards – Dark Times: Brotherhood

The Wizards – Dark Times: Brotherhood is an action-adventure spellcasting game where you become a powerful Wizard, and thanks to the power of Playstation VR2, you can cast a variety of spells with your very own hands. As developers, we’ve meticulously crafted an immersive world where players wield the power of magic through intuitive gesture-based spellcasting, a staple mechanic of The Wizards franchise. With the full might of PS5’s hardware at our disposal, players can expect breathtaking visuals and seamless gameplay while traveling through the realm of Meliora in single-player and 3-player co-op experience. And we’re happy to announce you won’t have long to wait to play: the game launches on PlayStation Store today!

Release: vanaf vandaag beschikbaar.

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate

Calling all time travelers! Mighty Eyes is excited to unveil exclusive gameplay content (and confirm the release date) in this latest reveal of Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate, which you can watch in the trailer above. Under fire in World War 2 we see the player harness their trusty watch companion’s time-traveling abilities to gather an eclectic arsenal of weapons, only to return moments later to gain the upper hand! Playing as Asher Neumann, players can seamlessly time travel at will, exploring immersive worlds and experiencing exhilarating action while solving mind bending puzzles and wielding their time-traveling powers to reshape the course of history. We’re also thrilled to share other, exciting news, so make sure to stay to the end of the video. Did someone say sea shanty?!

Release: 27 juni 2024.

Little Cities: Bigger!

We’re delighted to bring endless cozy creativity to PlayStation VR2! Little Cities: Bigger! unites our signature diorama city building with over 18 months of dreamy update content – our most substantial slice of relaxing island crafting ever. It’s been a blast playing with the power of PlayStation VR2 to get the game in tip-top condition. You’ll feel everything from the satisfying ‘whomp’ of a well-placed mountain to the brush-stroke sensation of island sculpting with Sense controller haptics. And thanks to headset feedback, experience world-rumbling volcanic eruptions while tiny helicopters rush to the rescue! We cannot wait to see what you create…

Release: 12 maart 2024.

Zombie Army VR

Bringing the much-loved Zombie Army franchise to VR for the first time, Zombie Army VR lets you experience the fear, thrill and spine-chilling tension of the zombie apocalypse through the immersion of your PS VR2 headset. Complete with online 2 player co-op, the thrilling campaign sees you reprise the role of a Deadhunter as they fight their way across war torn Europe doing battle with the zombie hordes. Choose your weapon from an authentic World War 2 arsenal including sniper rifles, submachine guns, pistols, and explosives as you lay waste to the undead and free Europe.

Release: 2024.

Soul Covenant

Today we’re happy to reveal new details and screenshots for our upcoming narrative action JRPG Soul Covenant that showcase one of its core mechanics: turning fallen comrades into weapons! In a near-future Japan that sees humanity fight for survival against a mech regime, you’re tasked to take on hordes of encroaching enemies and colossal, powerful foes in tense, melee-based combat. You’re not alone though. You’re but one of a four-strong troop, joined by three other avatars (in the form of NPCs or controlled by other players). If a comrade falls, they can still contribute to the battle, as their remains transform into a weapon that can be equipped, giving you access to axes, dual swords, chainsaws and more. Acquired weapons can be strengthened further through items dropped by downed enemies. With each one offering two different forms, you have a growing number of versatile combat styles with different reaches and power sets to try out. It’s why in the world of Soul Covenant, troops share the very specific phrase before heading into the battlefield: ‘I’ll make sure to pick up your bones’.

Release: 2024.

Arizona Sunshine 2 DLC

The goodest boy ever just got a free, furry upgrade: Meet Corgi, your new fearless companion Buddy, who’s available in-game later today! Dive back into Arizona Sunshine 2 and face off the toughest Freddies by choosing the Corgi as your preferred four-legged sidekick through the newly added Cosmetics Screen. And that’s not all – get ready for more multiplayer mayhem with three new Horde mode maps, dropping one each month from March to May, allowing up to four players to battle waves of zombies together. It’s gritty, it’s intense, and it’s also free of charge.

Release: vandaag en later dit jaar.