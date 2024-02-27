Het is voor mensen die in de gamesindustrie werken op het moment niet bepaald een leuke tijd. Er vallen namelijk vele ontslagen en er kan nu weer een ontwikkelaar aan de lijst worden toegevoegd die zich ontdoet van personeel.

Ditmaal gaat het om Supermassive Games, de ontwikkelaar achter onder andere Until Dawn en de Dark Pictures Anthology-reeks. De ontwikkelaar laat in een X-post weten dat de gamesindustrie op het moment wat moeilijke tijden kent en zij daar ook de dupe van zijn. Een reorganisatie is dan ook een noodzakelijk kwaad.

Volgens bronnen van Bloombergs Jason Schreier gaat het om 90 man. De ontwikkelaar heeft op het moment meer dan 300 personen in dienst. Het volledige statement van Supermassive Games is als volgt:

“It’s no secret that the games industry is currently facing significant challenges, and unfortunately we aren’t immune to this.

After much deliberation and with deep regret, we are therefore undertaking a reorganization of Supermassive Games. As a result, we are entering into a period of consultation, which we anticipate will result in the loss of some of our colleagues.

This is not a decision that’s been taken lightly, with many efforts made to avoid this outcome.

We are all too aware of how unsettling and difficult this process is going to be for all our employees and will be working closely with all those involved to ensure the process is conducted as respectfully and compassionately as possible.

We’re committed to focusing our efforts on our core strengths and upcoming titles to ensure the continued sustainability of the company.”