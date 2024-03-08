

Je kan van Ubisoft vinden wat je wil, maar de Franse uitgever loopt wel direct met alle nieuwe trends mee. Zo waren zij een enorme steun voor Google’s Stadia-platform, blijven ze cloud gaming ondersteunen door nu met Amazon’s Luma te werken én brachten ze zelfs een exclusieve titel naar Netflix met Valiant Hearts: Coming Home. Het einde van die exclusiviteit is nu gekomen.

Valiant Hearts: The Great War wist het destijds goed te doen bij gamers en dus was een vervolg een logische volgende stap. Helaas voor velen was dat vervolg dus tijdelijke exclusief voor Netflix. Valiant Hearts: Coming Home is vanaf nu ook verkrijgbaar voor PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch en pc. Mocht je het eerste deel nooit gespeeld hebben, dan is de Valiant Hearts Collection wellicht iets voor jou. Deze is ook vanaf nu verkrijgbaar voor de eerder genoemde platformen.

About

Become an unsung hero. Solve puzzles, fly above chaos, and heal the wounded in this follow-up to the beloved adventure game inspired by World War I.

As World War I rages on, two brothers fight to survive the trenches and find each other again. Their paths will cross with new heroes who will share in the joy of reuniting and surviving the horrors of the Western Front.

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home is the second installment of the BAFTA Award-winning game Valiant Hearts: The Great War. This sequel will follow in the footsteps of the original game and continue to tell stories of ordinary people thrust into the extraordinary circumstances of World War I.

