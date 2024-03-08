Je kan van Ubisoft vinden wat je wil, maar de Franse uitgever loopt wel direct met alle nieuwe trends mee. Zo waren zij een enorme steun voor Google’s Stadia-platform, blijven ze cloud gaming ondersteunen door nu met Amazon’s Luma te werken én brachten ze zelfs een exclusieve titel naar Netflix met Valiant Hearts: Coming Home. Het einde van die exclusiviteit is nu gekomen.
Valiant Hearts: The Great War wist het destijds goed te doen bij gamers en dus was een vervolg een logische volgende stap. Helaas voor velen was dat vervolg dus tijdelijke exclusief voor Netflix. Valiant Hearts: Coming Home is vanaf nu ook verkrijgbaar voor PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch en pc. Mocht je het eerste deel nooit gespeeld hebben, dan is de Valiant Hearts Collection wellicht iets voor jou. Deze is ook vanaf nu verkrijgbaar voor de eerder genoemde platformen.
About
Become an unsung hero. Solve puzzles, fly above chaos, and heal the wounded in this follow-up to the beloved adventure game inspired by World War I.
As World War I rages on, two brothers fight to survive the trenches and find each other again. Their paths will cross with new heroes who will share in the joy of reuniting and surviving the horrors of the Western Front.
Valiant Hearts: Coming Home is the second installment of the BAFTA Award-winning game Valiant Hearts: The Great War. This sequel will follow in the footsteps of the original game and continue to tell stories of ordinary people thrust into the extraordinary circumstances of World War I.
Key Features
- An Animated Graphic Novel-style Adventure – From the depths of the sea and the raging skies to the trenches of the Western Front, immerse yourself in an artistically unique and touching emotional experience.
- Play Four Unsung Heroes – As their destinies cross, help each of these characters survive the horrors of the trenches alongside their faithful canine companion.
- A Mix of Exploration, Action, and Puzzles – Experience different types of gameplay as you progress through the story—solve puzzles, sneak through enemy lines, fly above the chaos, heal the wounded and even play music.
- Survive the Great War – In this fictional story, you will revisit historical locations and battles of World War I. Emerge from the sea into the middle of the Jutland naval battle, relive the Meuse-Argonne offensive and experience the long-awaited relief of the Armistice.
- Learn More About World War I – Historical facts and authentic pictures provide detailed information about key events during these tumultuous times, with a special focus on the Harlem Hellfighters. More than just a game, this interactive history comes alive!
