In 1999 verscheen de point-and-click avonturengame Amerzone: The Explorer’s Legacy en alhoewel het nu niet dé meest bekende game in zijn genre is, werd het toch populair bij de fans en kreeg het een cultstatus. Het spel werd gemaakt door Benoit Sokal, die we kennen van de Syberia-franchise. Nu, jaren later, wordt de game opnieuw uitgebracht met een heuse remake.

Net zoals bij het origineel het geval was, staat ook hier Microids aan het roer. We krijgen nieuwe visuals, nieuwe puzzels, verbeterde gameplay en nog allerlei moderne toeters en bellen. De game zal verschijnen in de loop van 2024 voor de PS5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Lees hieronder meer en bekijk een trailer.

About

Crafted by Benoit Sokal, the visionary behind the renowned Syberia saga, this remake of Amerzone: The Explorer’s Legacy promises to captivate players once again with its immersive storytelling and stunning visuals. This modern rendition of Amerzone is bound to reignite nostalgia while offering a fresh, thrilling adventure.

Ever since its debut in 1999, Amerzone has etched itself into the annals of gaming history, enthralling players worldwide with its rich narrative and breathtaking artistry. With over a million copies sold, it stands as a testament to its impact on the adventure game genre, leaving an indelible mark on gamers of all ages.

Embark on a Mystical Journey – Amerzone: The Explorer’s Legacy beckons players to embark on an enchanting journey of exploration and discovery. Set in a mysterious Latin American realm reclaimed by nature, this remake promises to deliver a visually stunning odyssey unlike any other. Prepare to be transported to a world brimming with secrets and wonders, where every corner holds the promise of adventure.

Unravel the Legend of the Great White Birds – As a daring journalist fulfilling the final wishes of a legendary explorer, you’ll unravel the mysteries of Amerzone’s enigmatic past. Dive deep into the heart of this forgotten land, navigating through ancient ruins and confronting puzzles that challenge your wit and resolve. Will you unlock the truth behind the mythic Great White Birds and unveil the secrets shrouding Amerzone’s history?

Experience Enhanced Gameplay – Amerzone: The Explorer’s Legacy isn’t just a mere remake; it’s a reimagining of a timeless classic. Boasting revamped puzzles and brand-new challenges, this iteration promises a fresh and exhilarating gameplay experience. Interact with fascinating characters, each with their own compelling stories and motives, as you strive to rectify the mistakes of the past and forge a new legacy.

Key Features