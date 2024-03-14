Af en toe wordt er een game aangekondigd waarvan de premisse je onmiddellijk aanspreekt. Nobody Wants to Die is er zo ééntje. De titel wordt omschreven als een detectivegame in een noirstijltje en wil vooral een goed verhaal vertellen. Een boeiende wereld op je scherm toveren, lijkt echter ook één van de doelen van ontwikkelaar Critical Hit Games te zijn.
Nobody Wants to Die speelt zich af in het New York van 2329. Een woelige tijd, waarin onsterfelijkheid mogelijk is dankzij de optie om je brein op te slagen in een soort database en later over te zetten op een nieuw lichaam. Om dit te verwezenlijken, zal je echter diep je portemonnee in moeten duiken. De kloof tussen arm en rijk is dan ook groter dan ooit tevoren.
In dit universum wordt Mortality Department detective James Karra op het spoor van een moordenaar gezet die het gemunt heeft op de elite van de stad. Klinkt alvast als een verhaal dat heel interessante kanten op zou kunnen gaan. We zijn benieuwd. Hieronder vind je een overzicht van de belangrijkste features uit de game en een sfeervolle aankondigingstrailer.
Key Features
- Welcome to New York 2329 – Experience a noir adventure in an alternate future of New York City in 2329; technology has advanced to offer humans eternal life, allowing consciousness to be stored in memory banks or transferred from one body to another. That is, if you can afford the subscription.
- Lead the Investigation – See through the eyes of Mortality Department Detective James Karra on his hunt for a serial killer who targets the city’s elite citizens. Investigate crime scenes using his time manipulation augmentation and advanced technology to reconstruct events leading up to each murder and uncover clues that lead to the horrifying truth behind the murders.
- Noir Immersion – Lose yourself in a dystopian future through this meaningful and original interactive detective story, that explores the dangers of transhumanism and immortality. In a world of eternal life and vanishing morality, you, a hardened detective, must navigate the lines of right and wrong in a society where death is a distant memory.
- A Stunning Narrative Adventure – Utilizing the power of Unreal Engine 5, Nobody Wants to Die pushes the boundaries of storytelling, combining photorealistic graphics and a distinctly unique narrative experience.
Altered Carbon vibes