Af en toe wordt er een game aangekondigd waarvan de premisse je onmiddellijk aanspreekt. Nobody Wants to Die is er zo ééntje. De titel wordt omschreven als een detectivegame in een noirstijltje en wil vooral een goed verhaal vertellen. Een boeiende wereld op je scherm toveren, lijkt echter ook één van de doelen van ontwikkelaar Critical Hit Games te zijn.

Nobody Wants to Die speelt zich af in het New York van 2329. Een woelige tijd, waarin onsterfelijkheid mogelijk is dankzij de optie om je brein op te slagen in een soort database en later over te zetten op een nieuw lichaam. Om dit te verwezenlijken, zal je echter diep je portemonnee in moeten duiken. De kloof tussen arm en rijk is dan ook groter dan ooit tevoren.

In dit universum wordt Mortality Department detective James Karra op het spoor van een moordenaar gezet die het gemunt heeft op de elite van de stad. Klinkt alvast als een verhaal dat heel interessante kanten op zou kunnen gaan. We zijn benieuwd. Hieronder vind je een overzicht van de belangrijkste features uit de game en een sfeervolle aankondigingstrailer.