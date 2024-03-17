De meesten onder ons zullen weleens gehoord hebben van de game Hotline Miami. Deze top-down shooter is tamelijk populair en op sommige vlakken valt OTXO er goed mee te vergelijken. OTXO, de game van ontwikkelaar Lateralis Heavy Industries en uitgegeven door Super Rare Originals, verscheen op 20 augustus 2023 al voor pc, maar nu is het de beurt aan de consoles.

De game, die een ‘Very Positive’ rating kent op Steam, zal op 28 maart 2024 verschijnen voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 en Nintendo Switch. Je zal hier dan € 14.99 voor moeten neertellen, maar dit lijkt ons wel een redelijke prijs. Hieronder kan je een overzicht terugvinden van de game en mocht je nog niet overtuigd zijn, bekijk dan zeker even de onderstaande trailer.

About

Play as the protagonist entering an inexplicable mansion in search of his lost love. As you venture deeper into the Mansion, more of its secrets will be unveiled to you.

Featureless, unnamed, and without memories of how you came here… but you remember why. She’s waiting for you somewhere in this Mansion and you cannot leave until you find her. Cut your way through various unique areas and meet new allies as you delve deeper into the mystery, face your inner demons, and annihilate them.

Overpower Them

With a massive variety of guns, over 100 abilities, and Focus to dodge bullets at your disposal, kick down doors and eviscerate the variety of enemies standing in between you and your mission.

Features