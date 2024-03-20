Cyan Worlds heeft aangekondigd dat het het originele team achter Riven terug bij elkaar heeft gebracht en werkt aan een remake van de puzzelgame uit 1997. De remake van Riven, die onderdeel is van de Myst-franchise, wordt ontwikkeld in Unreal Engine 5.
Volgens de ontwikkelaar wordt de remake van Riven dit jaar uitgebracht op ‘flatscreen- en VR-platforms’. Alhoewel er geen specifieke platforms behalve pc worden genoemd, kunnen we ervan uitgaan dat het spel ook voor PlayStation en Xbox zal verschijnen. Daarnaast zal er ook een VR-versie beschikbaar komen.
The key features of Riven include:
- Intricate Storytelling and Mind-Bending Puzzles: Challenge your intellect with Riven’s cunning puzzles woven throughout its narrative.
- Immersive Environments and Stunning Graphics: Explore surreal islands, each meticulously crafted with unparalleled attention to detail, from dense, lush jungles to awe-inspiring caverns.
- An Expanded World To Explore: Encounter an immersive and visually stunning world that will captivate newcomers and reveal new mysteries for long-time fans.
- Fully Re-imagined Gaming Experience: Experience Riven like never before, with free movement through a real-time 3D environment. Whether you’re a seasoned adventurer returning to Riven or a newcomer eager to explore Riven’s mysteries for the first time, this immersive and visually stunning world will captivate you.
- Truly Immersive Experience Developed in Parallel for flatscreen and VR: Cyan Worlds is simultaneously developing the flatscreen and VR versions of the game to ensure a high-quality experience regardless of players’ platform of choice.
- The Riven remake will have new content including more puzzles and an expansion of the story from the original game.
Je kunt de teaser trailer van de Riven-remake hieronder bekijken.