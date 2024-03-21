

Ontwikkelaar Funselektor heeft de game Golden Lap aangekondigd, die ze ontwikkelen in samenwerking met Strelka Games. In deze game neem je de rol aan van een teambaas in de Formule 1. In plaats van dat het zich richt op de huidige seizoenen, krijg je in deze game de ‘golden era’ van openwiel racen gepresenteerd.

Het is aan jou de taak om jouw coureurs naar de overwinning te begeleiden. In plaats van dat je zelf plaatsneemt achter het stuur, zul je dus vanaf de zijlijn meekijken. De presentatie is daarbij ook relatief simplistisch, omdat je de races vanuit een top-down perspectief volgt. Om daar een indruk van te krijgen check je de onderstaande trailer.

De game is in ontwikkeling voor pc en verschijnt later dit jaar.

In this strategy-driven motorsport management game you’ll step into the fashionable shoes of a legend in the making — although this time you’ll stay behind the scenes instead of sliding behind the wheel yourself. Golden Lap offers sleek, minimalistic visuals and an intuitive design as it hands you the reins to your very own iconic racing team during the golden era of open-wheel racing. This is your chance to prove your worth as a strategic mastermind by making pivotal decisions and shaping the destiny of your team to leave your opponents in the dust!