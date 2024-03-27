

De beroemde Asphalt-franchise krijgt er binnenkort een nieuwe game bij, zoals aangekondigd door ontwikkelaar Gameloft. Enfin, helemaal nieuw is het niet, want het gaat hier om een herwerkte versie van Asphalt 9 die de naam ‘Asphalt Legends Unite’ heeft gekregen.

Er komt nieuwe content bij om van te genieten én de franchise komt voor het eerst ook naar consoles: de game zal namelijk gratis te spelen zijn op de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch Switch, pc en mobiele apparaten (zowel Android als iOS).

Lees hieronder een beschrijving en bekijk de eerste trailer. Asphalt Legends Unite verschijnt op 17 juli.

About

Spark your competitive soul with Asphalt Legends Unite and feel the collective heartbeat of the road! Join forces with other players to speed through intense arcade races, perform jaw-dropping stunts, and charge towards victory while driving the finest hypercars!

Key Features