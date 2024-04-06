Toen Resistance Retribution eerder dit jaar aan PlayStation Plus Premium werd toegevoegd, was niet iedereen even blij. In de game ontbrak namelijk de ‘Infected’ modus, die een alternatief verhaal voorschotelt. Bend Studio laat nu weten dat deze alsnog zal worden toegevoegd.

De Infected modus zal volgende week naar de game komen door middel van een patch. Tevens zal er een bug worden aangepakt die het ontgrendelen van de platinum Trophy belemmert, wat komt door een glitch in de laatste missie.

De volledige changelog van update 1.02 is als volgt: