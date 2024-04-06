Toen Resistance Retribution eerder dit jaar aan PlayStation Plus Premium werd toegevoegd, was niet iedereen even blij. In de game ontbrak namelijk de ‘Infected’ modus, die een alternatief verhaal voorschotelt. Bend Studio laat nu weten dat deze alsnog zal worden toegevoegd.
De Infected modus zal volgende week naar de game komen door middel van een patch. Tevens zal er een bug worden aangepakt die het ontgrendelen van de platinum Trophy belemmert, wat komt door een glitch in de laatste missie.
De volledige changelog van update 1.02 is als volgt:
FIXES
- Fixed the last story trophy not popping upon completion of the mission for some players – Destroy the Chrysalis and Raine. Go get that elusive Platinum trophy!
- General bug fixes. Just like Grayson, gotta smash those alien bugs.
NEW
- We added the highly requested Infected mode back to Resistance: Retribution! Ah, needed this. Playing in Infected mode, James Grayson will wear the black Specter uniform with glowing Chimeran eyes (creepy). As Grayson, you now possess regenerative health and can breathe underwater. Plus, there is more Intel to find and a shiny new weapon to use. Hint: It’s the HE.44 Magnum.
- Added DLC trophy pack for Infected mode