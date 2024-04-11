Na het succes van de Steam Deck zag je steeds meer pc-handhelds op de markt komen. Lenovo deed vorig jaar een duit in het zakje met de Legion Go. Het is nu al zeker dat daar een opvolger van zal verschijnen.

Gaming manager Clifford Chong heeft tijdens een presentatie gesproken over de Legion Go. Daar liet hij onder andere weten dat er nog druk gewerkt wordt aan de handheld. Er zitten bijvoorbeeld verschillende nieuwe features in de pijplijn.

Lenovo ziet veel potentie in pc-handhelds en zal daarom blijven investeren in dit segment. Tevens wordt er alvast uitgekeken naar de volgende generatie handheld, die nog betere features zal hebben.

“We are still spending a lot of resources improving on current Legion Go, over the span of the last six months since launch … And there are still engineering efforts to try to bring the next wave of features to the product. So definitely it’s a category that we do see potential in, and we continue to invest, and we are looking towards, when the time comes, having a next generation to provide even more, better features.”