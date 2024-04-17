Onlangs bracht GSC Game World de oorspronkelijke S.T.A.L.K.E.R.-games opnieuw uit als een trilogie van remasters. Een goede timing, want later dit jaar mogen we natuurlijk het nieuwe deel verwachten.Nu we enige tijd verder zijn, heeft de ontwikkelaar een update uitgebracht voor alle drie de games. Deze update richt zich op het oplossen van crashes met betrekking tot saves en de game zelf. Ook worden er freezes en bugs aangepakt.

De patch notes zijn niet lang, wel erg duidelijk. Zie hieronder:

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Cornobyl Patch Notes

  • Fixed some save crashes
  • Fixed game logic errors that can result in game freezes
  • Reduced crow cawing volume
  • Fixed most common crashes caused by AI navigation system
  • Fixed randomly disappearing foliage bugs

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky Patch Notes

  • Fixed most common crashes caused by game script bugs
  • Fixed most game logic errors that can result in game freezes
  • Fixed most common crashes caused by AI navigation system
  • Fixed plenty of crashes on game saving
  • Fixed randomly disappearing foliage bugs
  • Fixed crash that can occur during some mission updates

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat

  • Fixed some save crashes
  • Fixed most common crashes caused by game script bugs
  • Fixed most game logic errors that can result in game freezes
  • Fixed most common crashes caused by AI navigation system
  • Fixed randomly disappearing foliage bugs