De patch notes zijn niet lang, wel erg duidelijk. Zie hieronder:
S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Cornobyl Patch Notes
- Fixed some save crashes
- Fixed game logic errors that can result in game freezes
- Reduced crow cawing volume
- Fixed most common crashes caused by AI navigation system
- Fixed randomly disappearing foliage bugs
S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky Patch Notes
- Fixed most common crashes caused by game script bugs
- Fixed most game logic errors that can result in game freezes
- Fixed most common crashes caused by AI navigation system
- Fixed plenty of crashes on game saving
- Fixed randomly disappearing foliage bugs
- Fixed crash that can occur during some mission updates
S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat
- Fixed some save crashes
- Fixed most common crashes caused by game script bugs
- Fixed most game logic errors that can result in game freezes
- Fixed most common crashes caused by AI navigation system
- Fixed randomly disappearing foliage bugs