Arena Breakout is een populaire free-to-play multiplayer FPS-game die realisme hoog in het vaandel draagt. Deze game was echter voordien enkel te spelen op mobiele apparaten, maar ontwikkelaar MoreFun Studios heeft nu aangekondigd dat de game naar pc zal komen onder de naam ‘Arena Breakout: Infinite’. De game zal ergens dit jaar verschijnen op Steam, maar vooraleer het zover is, kunnen we in mei al met een gesloten beta aan de slag gaan.

Samen met de aankondiging werd ook een korte trailer online gezet. Jammer genoeg gaat het hier om een CGI-trailer en krijgen we dus nog geen gameplay te zien, al zal dat in de nabije toekomst waarschijnlijk wel veranderen. Lees meer over de game hieronder en bekijk de trailer.

About

Arena Breakout: Infinite is based on the award-winning ultra-real immersive military simulation franchise. With unparalleled firearm customization and warfare realism, Arena Breakout: Infinite will deliver the most visually stunning and immersive first-person shooter experience that isn’t in a perpetual alpha state. Put boots down in a new high stakes arena for free—no strings attached.

In Arena Breakout: Infinite, enter the Dark Zone and become the deadliest soldier of fortune known to man. As a highly skilled military operative, journey into the war-torn Kamona region where high stakes equal high rewards. Pull the trigger, take cover, and move ahead. Break into combat arenas to extract high-value items and strike it rich… but be prepared to fight for survival.

Key Features

Uncompromised Immersion – Breach the Dark Zone and explore combat arenas brought to life with exceptional detail, from real-time lighting to 360 spatial sound effects. Feel the pull of every trigger with an unprecedented degree of realism. Arena Breakout: Infinite delivers intensity and thrill unlike any other first-person shooter game on PC.

Ultra-Realistic Military Simulation – There’s no such thing as an easy payday in Arena Breakout: Infinite. Survive intricate, detailed and highly tactical firefights by customizing every weapon detail with over 500 accessories. Change rifle stocks, sight placement, custom barrels, muzzle brakes and more to fine tune firing stability, accuracy, and effective range. Utilize stim packs and battlefield med kits to patch-up wounds from firefights and keep moving. Even the smallest advantage can mean the difference between being rich or being dead.

Long-Term Community Support – In this high-stakes experience, fair competitive play will always be encouraged and vigilantly enforced. Anti-cheat measures, data tracking, game reports and more were made with the player in mind. Arena Breakout: Infinite represents an all-in commitment to launching the first viable tactical first-person shooter on Steam that’s accessible, content-complete and free of issues like cheating, bugs, poor servers and more that longtime fans of the tactical-shooting genre have sadly grown accustomed to.