Prison Architect 2, de sequel op het geliefde Prison Architect uit 2015, had normaal gezien moeten uitkomen in maart van dit jaar, maar onvoorziene omstandigheden zorgden ervoor dat de game werd uitgesteld. De nieuwe releasedatum lag in mei, maar ook die deadline zal niet worden gehaald, aldus de ontwikkelaar in een officieel bericht. Het team botste op hardnekkige problemen en deze moeten eerst opgelost worden om te kunnen garanderen dat de game kwalitatief is bij de release.

“With the release date getting closer, we carried out further testing on the final build using multiple configurations to verify its stability. These tests result in a MBTF (mean time between failure) report, the method used to get this result is playing the game until a failure arises. A failure can mean a variety of things, for example, a crash, freeze, or other play-halting issues. In this report, we noticed that on specific configurations the game was not hitting our MTBF target, with this being particularly true for minimum specs configurations.

Once the issues were identified, we started working on improving Prison Architect 2’s memory usage to mitigate the situation. Overall, the work has been successful, and we have reached a satisfactory level of performance on lower specs. Unfortunately, with such a rework some new technical challenges emerged, as the number of crashes increased noticeably.

In light of the memory usage issue, and minimum spec configuration failures, we therefore made the decision to postpone the game.”