

Ontwikkelaar Microïds houdt zich de laatste jaren veel bezig met iconische stripfiguren. Zo hebben we verschillende Asterix & Obelix-games gehad en ook verschijnen er regelmatig nieuwe games gebaseerd op de Smurfen. In die laatste categorie is er nu weer een nieuwe titel aangekondigd.

Microïds heeft namelijk laten weten dat The Smurfs: Dreams in ontwikkeling is voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch en pc. De game heeft nog geen releasedatum, maar het is de bedoeling dat de titel dit jaar uitkomt.

Het gaat hier om een familievriendelijke coöp platformer, dus de game is ook geschikt voor de wat jongere gamers onder ons. Hieronder de eerste trailer.

Save the Smurf Village

Gargamel has cast a wicked spell on the sarsaparilla bushes, sending the Smurfs into a deep slumber! It’s up to you to awaken them all before Gargamel’s evil plan succeeds! Can you save the day and restore peace to the Smurf Village?

Key Features