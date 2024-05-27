Terwijl op 9 september 2024 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 zal verschijnen, is er nu nog een andere game in het Warhammer universum aangekondigd. Ontwikkelaar Bulwark Studios en uitgever Kasedo Games hebben namelijk een opvolger in petto voor de strategiegame Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus, die in november van 2018 verscheen voor de PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch en pc.

Deze turn-based game krijgt dus een opvolger en dit met de zeer toepasselijke titel: Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II. Wanneer de game zal verschijnen is nog niet bekend, maar we weten wel dat de game zal uitkomen voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Hieronder kan je de aankondigingstrailer terugvinden en daaronder een algemeen overzicht.

After millennia of slumber, Vargard Nefershah mobilises her dynasty’s legions to annihilate the Adeptus Mechanicus interlopers who unknowingly settled upon her world. Across the galaxy, Magos Dominus Faustinius is summoned to bring his hard-won expertise to bear and ensure the Necrons do not succeed. The conflict soon becomes a crucible of unanticipated significance, drawing to it external actors stranger and more deadly still.

Two playable factions, two narrative campaigns, two highly unique play-styles and one important choice – who will you lead to victory in this arcane technological war of cold metal hatred?

Dominate the Battlefield

Assemble your force, deploy your warriors and crush your enemies in intense turn-based tactical battles. To succeed you’ll need to master and adapt to each faction’s unique abilities and playstyles, as well as the diverse range of combatants at each side’s disposal. New environmental mechanics require you to maneuver like never before. Play to your chosen faction’s strengths and weaknesses – take cover behind terrain as the Mechanicus, or destroy it as the Necrons.

Wage War, Above and Below

Fight for control of an entire world, capturing and defending regions from the forces of the foe while generating and managing crucial resources. Race against the Sankhotep dynasty’s global awakening and drive back their deathless legions as the Mechanicus, or defend the tombs of your people as the Necrons and crush the verminous interlopers.

Customize and Lead Your Forces

Deploy and upgrade a characterful entourage of Tech-Priest leaders as Magos Dominus Faustinius, or customize your own court of Necron nobles as Vargard Nefershah. Manage each of your territory’s garrisons and assemble your forces wisely for each mission, choosing from a vastly expanded selection of fighters from each faction’s range.

Become Immersed in an Iconic Setting

Sublime music and audio design by critically acclaimed composer Guillaume David will once again transport you to the grim darkness of the Warhammer 40,000 universe. Incredible illustrations combine with highly detailed and authentic environments and characters to bring the Warhammer 40,000 universe to awe-inspiring life.

Forge an Epic Narrative

Veteran author Ben Counter, best known for his Black Library novels, returns to tell the next chapter of the Mechanicus saga. Atone for past failures as Faustinius in his ongoing war against the ancient Necron species, and follow the inexorable rise of Vargard Nefershah as she seeks to reclaim the dynasty’s crownworld from the Adeptus Mechanicus.

Experience an epic conflict skillfully woven over multiple campaigns, replete with narrative events. Your choices will shape not just the course of the war, but its climactic outcome.