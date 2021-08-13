

Het hoofd van Xbox, Phil Spencer, is erop gebrand om het Xbox platform zo uitgebreid en toegankelijk mogelijk te maken. Dit kan natuurlijk via Windows pc’s, de Xbox consoles, Xcloud streaming en meer, waarbij ook belemmeringen die andere platformen in het verleden hadden wegvallen. Met name dankzij de Xcloud streamingtechnologie.

In een interview met Gamesradar zegt Spencer dat hij graag ziet dat de industrie verder groeit. Dit kan met een volledige Xbox ervaring die Microsoft wil leveren, wat ze ook kunnen. Op dit moment hebben ze echter geen concrete plannen om het naar gesloten platformen te brengen, maar dat komt vooral omdat de platformhouders dat niet willen.

“You know, it’s the right question because people usually ask me about releasing one individual game or another. And what I say is I want the full Xbox experience to be something that we deliver. We have no plans to bring it to any other kind of closed platforms right now, mainly because those closed platforms don’t want something like Game Pass. There’s a ton of open platforms out there for us to grow in: the web, PC, and mobile. So all of our focus, frankly, is on those platforms.”

Toch stelt hij zo zijn vragen bij die geslotenheid, want is dat wat consumenten uiteindelijk willen? Het vormt ook een beperking op die beoogde groei van de industrie en hij zegt dat het met de juiste strategie uiteindelijk goed kan uitpakken, omdat de industrie vroeg of laat toch die richting op gaat.