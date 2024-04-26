Inmiddels zijn gamers alweer de nodige weken bezig met Dragon’s Dogma 2. Een geslaagd vervolg als je het ons vraagt. Toch zijn er altijd wel weer wat bugs te vinden die natuurlijk aangepakt moeten worden. Capcom zit niet stil wat dat betreft en inmiddels zijn we bij patch 1.10 aangekomen die met name wat gameplay verbeteringen brengt.
De grote afwezige in deze patch notes is de performance, iets waar alle Dragon’s Dogma 2 spelers tot op heden niet tevreden mee zijn. Capcom heeft aangegeven hier nog altijd aan te werken, maar wanneer er verbetering komt blijft vooralsnog de vraag.
Voor nu kunnen spelers blij zijn met het feit dat er aardig wat problemen met betrekking tot de pawns zijn aangepakt, is een infectie met de Dragonsplague wat opvallender gemaakt en overige fixes, die je hieronder treft.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Update 1.10 Patch Notes
Dragonsplague
- Reducing the infection frequency of dragonsplague and adjusting the signs of Pawns infected with dragonsplague to be more noticeable.
- For example, when infected, glowing eyes will be more noticeable.
Gameplay
- Adding the option to zoom in on the faces of the Arisen and Pawns in the status screen, shops, etc.
- Fixing some issues and implementing adjustments related to the mini map.
- Treasure chests that have already been acquired won’t be displayed on the mini map.
Pawns
- Adjustments to Pawns’ behavior and dialogue
- Fixing issues where occasionally the player couldn’t high five Pawns.
- Fixing issues where Pawns wouldn’t start guiding after offering to guide.
- Making Pawns less likely to fall off cliffs.
- Reducing the frequency of some Pawn dialogue lines.
- Improving Pawn lines to better match circumstances.
- Fixing some issues where Pawns stop speaking outside of combat.
- Fixing some issues where the Main Pawn speaks support Pawn’s dialogue.
- Making Pawns more likely to aid the Arisen if the Arisen commands them to help while being held by enemies.
- Reducing the frequency of Pawns offering to be hired by the player while in the field.Fixes
- Fixing issues where sometimes escort quests are considered failed when accessing Character Edit or other specific situations.
- Fixing issues where the player could be jailed when fighting monsters in town.
- Fixing some crashes and freezes in specific circumstances.
- Miscellaneous bug fixes.
Ik wacht even af tot de performance issues opgelost zijn. Lijkt me toch wel een toffe game.