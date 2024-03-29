Capcom liet eerder deze week al weten dat ze bezig waren met een Dragon’s Dogma 2 update die de performance zou verbeteren. Ook zou het aantal ‘Art of Metamorphosis’ items opgeschaald worden. Capcom heeft nu laten weten dat deze update is uitgerold op pc en de PlayStation 5.
Op de console zijn er nu wat opties toegevoegd, waarmee Motion Blur en Ray tracing aan/uitgezet kunnen worden. Ook is er een optie toegevoegd om de framerate op 30fps vast te zetten. Daarnaast is het prettig om de keuze te hebben een nieuwe savegame te kunnen starten als je er al eentje hebt.
Alle details van de update hieronder op een rijtje:
PlayStation 5/Steam
- Adding the option to start a new game when save data already exists.
- Changing the number of “Art of Metamorphosis” items available at Pawn Guilds in the game to 99.
- Making the quest that allows players to acquire their own dwelling (where they can save and rest) available earlier in the game.
- Miscellaneous text display issues.
- Miscellaneous bug fixes.
PlayStation 5
- Adding the option* to switch Motion Blur on/off in Options.
- Adding the option* to switch Ray Tracing on/off in Options.
- Adding the option to set Frame Rate at Max 30fps in Options.
Steam
- Improving quality when DLSS SUPER RESOLUTION is enabled.
- Fixing an issue related to the display of models under some specific settings.