

The Pokémon Company werkt al geruime tijd aan een nieuwe mobiele applicatie, waarmee je digitaal je deck Pokémon kaarten kunt opbouwen. Met deze applicatie is het mogelijk om code kaarten te scannen, in-game booster packs te kopen, deel te nemen aan dagelijkse uitdagingen en meer.

De applicatie zal binnenkort in de App Store en op Google Play verschijnen, hoewel we nog geen releasedatum hebben. In de tussentijd heeft The Pokémon Company een teaser trailer uitgebracht die een sneak peak geeft op wat je van de applicatie mag verwachten. Check het hieronder.

Naast dat deze applicatie voor smartphones uitkomt, zal er ook een pc-applicatie verschijnen.