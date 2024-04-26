De Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection is nu iets meer dan een maand beschikbaar, maar deze uitgave werd niet best ontvangen. Er waren veel problemen bij de lancering, die met een eerste update al gedeeltelijk werden aangepakt. Helaas zijn er nog steeds veel bugs, crashes en andere problemen aanwezig, maar daar is nu grotendeels ook een oplossing voor.

De tweede update voor de game is nu live. De miserabele AI in Battlefront 2 wordt nu onder meer aangepakt en Battlefront 1 spelers kunnen eindelijk weer zonder problemen op privé-servers inloggen. Het is best een flinke lijst aan aanpassingen en verbeteringen, dus neem zeker even de tijd om het goed door te spitten.

Ook wordt er inmiddels gewerkt aan de derde update voor deze collectie. Meer details daarover worden gedeeld door Aspyr wanneer de update gereed is.