De Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection is nu iets meer dan een maand beschikbaar, maar deze uitgave werd niet best ontvangen. Er waren veel problemen bij de lancering, die met een eerste update al gedeeltelijk werden aangepakt. Helaas zijn er nog steeds veel bugs, crashes en andere problemen aanwezig, maar daar is nu grotendeels ook een oplossing voor.
De tweede update voor de game is nu live. De miserabele AI in Battlefront 2 wordt nu onder meer aangepakt en Battlefront 1 spelers kunnen eindelijk weer zonder problemen op privé-servers inloggen. Het is best een flinke lijst aan aanpassingen en verbeteringen, dus neem zeker even de tijd om het goed door te spitten.
Ook wordt er inmiddels gewerkt aan de derde update voor deze collectie. Meer details daarover worden gedeeld door Aspyr wanneer de update gereed is.
Update 2 Patch Notes:
All Platforms
- [BF1][BF2] Fixed an issue with there being no audio or visual feedback when pressing Refresh in Server list.
- [BF2] Fixed an issue where the grate textures in the Shield Generator room overlapped the Generator asset on Space Assault maps.
- [BF2] Fixed an issue where enemy AI fired less frequently and less accurately.
- [BF2] Fixed an issue where Gameplay would fail to start after the countdown finished in a 64-player game.
- [BF2] Fixed an issue where the tables and bar tops were extremely bright on the Mos Eisley map.
- [BF2] Fixed an issue with Lightsabers being too bright and having their colors washed out when in brighter areas.
- [BF2] Fixed an issue with the intensity of the flickering lights on Utapau being too high.
- [BF2] Fixed various issues around the camera shaking upon falling off the map or death.
- [BF2] Fixed a crash that could occur when transitioning maps.
- [BF2] Fixed an issue with Ki Adi Mundi’s voice lines not playing properly.
- [BF2] Fixed an issue where lightning flash VFX would display through walls on Kamino.
- [BF1] Fixed an issue where users could not connect to private servers with the correct passwords.
- [BF1] Fixed an occasional crash that could occur on launch.
- Fixed an issue where the respawn countdown timer would be stuck at 1.
- Fixed an issue where players would be stuck on the “Waiting for players” screen after joining a multiplayer game with active players.
- Fixed an issue where players could disconnect from the host when transitioning between maps.
- Fixed an issue with the done button not showing up immediately on game end
- Fixed an issue where the server list would take a long time to populate.
- Improved stability in Public Servers.
Steam
- [BF1][BF2] Fixed an issue that caused Xbox button prompts to appear when playing with a PlayStation controller.
- [BF1][BF2] Fixed an occasional crash that could occur on the faction selection screen in Split Screen Galactic Conquest Versus mode.
- [BF2] Fixed an issue where the Skip option could not be selected with the Left Mouse button during Galactic Conquest.
- [BF2] Fixed an issue where Villains would occasionally not be able to spawn in on Hero Assault servers.
PlayStation
- [BF1][BF2] Fixed a crash that occurred when refreshing the server list.
- [BF1][BF2] Fixed an issue with servers not showing up the first time a search is attempted.
- [BF2] Fixed an issue that caused a large fog wall to appear at the edge of the player’s vision on the Kashyyyk map.
- [BF1] Fixed an issue with the draw distance being lower for both Kashyyyk maps.
- Fixed issues with players occasionally not being able to join servers.
Nintendo Switch
- [BF1][BF2] Fixed an issue where the loading screen would hang for longer than 15 seconds after selecting either game on the launch menu.
- Fixed an issue where a force close error would occur when disconnecting a wireless controller before loading into a game.
- Fixed an issue with Controller inputs not being detected when disconnecting a wireless controller and transitioning from Tabletop mode with joycons connected, to Handheld mode.