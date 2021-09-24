

Dit najaar brengt Nintendo een bezoekje aan bioscopen wereldwijd, gezien ze in samenwerking met Illumination een geanimeerde Super Mario Bros. film uitbrengen. Een specifieke releasedatum hebben we nog niet, maar wel is de cast inmiddels bekendgemaakt en die bestaat uit grote namen die hun sporen in Hollywood reeds verdiend hebben.

Ook Charles Martinet – dé stem van Mario – is bij het filmproject betrokken, zo heeft Nintendo laten weten. Vanuit Illumination is Chris Meledandri bij het project betrokken en de film zal geregisseerd worden door Aaron Horvath en Michael Jelenic. Tot slot wordt de screenplay geschreven door Matthew Fogel en natuurlijk is ook Shigeru Miyamoto bij de film betrokken. Hieronder wat hij te zeggen had:

“We are collaborating with Chris and his experienced team to not just create a character licensed film, but a new piece of entertainment which brings Super Mario Bros. to life on the screen, and allows everyone to enjoy whether or not they know about the game. The production so far is constructive and going very well, and both parties are learning a lot from each other. We humbly ask that fans wait just a little longer for the premiere, and we hope they look forward to seeing the unique characters from Super Mario Bros. on the big screen.”