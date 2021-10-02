Deze week kregen we een verrassing die waarschijnlijk niemand meer verraste: Sony heeft eindelijk Bluepoint Games gekocht, waardoor de studio nu officieel onder het ‘PlayStation Studios’ label valt. Daar houdt het misschien niet op, want Hermen Hulst, de baas van PlayStation Studios, sprak in een interview met IGN over mogelijke toekomstige overnames.

Het blijkt dat Sony nog altijd openstaat voor meer overnames, maar Hulst benadrukt dat ze niet zomaar studio’s zullen opkopen ‘om groter te worden’. Elke studio moet namelijk beschikken over iets wat hij de ‘quality-first mentaliteit’ noemt.

“We are open always to building new relationships or bringing people in-house, but only if we adhere to the quality-first mentality and the right kind of innovative content, new experiences, diverse experiences. Because all of these teams, they share a lot, but they’re also very different from one another, and that’s what I really like. And I think that’s what the PlayStation audience, the PlayStation fans, deserve, it’s that diverse slate of games coming out of PlayStation Studios.

The way we look at our group of studios, and we now have 16 internal teams as part of PlayStation Studios, is very much the way we look at our games. It needs to be right, it needs to fit what we’re about in qualitative terms, it’s got to be the right games. Same with the teams. The teams stay have to have a very collaborative mindset. They need to be quality-oriented. We’re not buying teams to just be bigger. We’re only buying teams because we feel that together, we’re going to make something that is going to be even better than if we did it separate from one another.”