Het zat er al ontzettend lang aan te komen, maar het is nu officieel een feit: Sony heeft Bluepoint Games gekocht. Met deze overname valt de gevierde ontwikkelaar nu officieel onder de vlag van PlayStation Studios en dat is meer dan verdiend.
Bluepoint Games bracht ons in de afgelopen jaren meerdere remasters en remakes van klassiekers. Denk aan Shadow of the Colossus, The Nathan Drake Collection en bij de release van de PlayStation 5 natuurlijk Demon’s Souls.
Hieronder hetgeen Marco Thrush, de president van de ontwikkelaar, te zeggen had:
“We’re thrilled to have officially joined PlayStation Studios!
Austin, Texas has been home base for Bluepoint from when we first founded the studio back in 2006 and we’re now a team of close to 70 super-talented creatives and growing. While the studio has certainly grown over the past 15 years, our cultural beliefs have remained the same- to always push the envelope and create the highest-quality games possible all while having fun doing it. The focus on culture has been instrumental to our success and we’re excited that PlayStation Studios shares a similar culture and vision.
PlayStation has such an iconic gaming catalog and for us there’s been nothing better than to bring some of gaming’s masterpieces to new players. Becoming a part of PlayStation Studios, empowers our team to raise the quality-bar even further and create even more impactful experiences for the PlayStation community.
Thanks to everyone who’s supported us throughout the years – we can’t wait to bring you more amazing games in this next chapter for Bluepoint Games!”
Goed bezig Sony! Lets go!
Wederom een studio waar microsoft simpelweg niet tegenop kan die bethesda deal stelt inmiddels helemaal niet zoveel meer voor al die studio’s zijn nergens zogoed dan de studios die sony aan zich weet te binden!
Dit was toch al een tijdje geleden bekend ??
Mja, maar het is geen Bethesda… Ik hoop toch ooit een nieuwe Fallout te kunnen spelen op de PS5…
Maar wel mooi nieus dit!
@Anoniem-2298:
Aah, het (wel) slimme neefje van jimke.
het valt gewoon op, sony doet dit, en het is geweldig.. als ms dit deed was het van de zotte, en slecht en weet ik wat.. dat de site multiplatform is gegaan is leuk, maar de irritante kinderachtige en idiote sony fanboys blijven allemaal hangen..
@Anoniem-7301: ben ik met je eens maar het zijn er maar paar die zoo denken
@Anoniem-2298: Bluepoint heb ok allen nog maar remakes van games gedaan maar daar zijn ze ok dan wel heel goed in maar laat ze nou eerst maar eens en nieuwe ip maken
@Anoniem-7301: die mensen kunnen niet verder kijken dan allen maar Sony
@Anoniem-8094: Daar zijn ze nu meebezig.
@Anoniem-2298: fallout wolfenstein elders scrolls doom starfield sorry maar dat kun je toch niet slecht noemen
@Anoniem-8094: ze zijn nu bezig met een nieuwe IP
@Aimad: mooi maar is ok nog maar afwachten wat dat word dan