

Het zat er al ontzettend lang aan te komen, maar het is nu officieel een feit: Sony heeft Bluepoint Games gekocht. Met deze overname valt de gevierde ontwikkelaar nu officieel onder de vlag van PlayStation Studios en dat is meer dan verdiend.

Bluepoint Games bracht ons in de afgelopen jaren meerdere remasters en remakes van klassiekers. Denk aan Shadow of the Colossus, The Nathan Drake Collection en bij de release van de PlayStation 5 natuurlijk Demon’s Souls.

Hieronder hetgeen Marco Thrush, de president van de ontwikkelaar, te zeggen had:

“We’re thrilled to have officially joined PlayStation Studios!

Austin, Texas has been home base for Bluepoint from when we first founded the studio back in 2006 and we’re now a team of close to 70 super-talented creatives and growing. While the studio has certainly grown over the past 15 years, our cultural beliefs have remained the same- to always push the envelope and create the highest-quality games possible all while having fun doing it. The focus on culture has been instrumental to our success and we’re excited that PlayStation Studios shares a similar culture and vision.

PlayStation has such an iconic gaming catalog and for us there’s been nothing better than to bring some of gaming’s masterpieces to new players. Becoming a part of PlayStation Studios, empowers our team to raise the quality-bar even further and create even more impactful experiences for the PlayStation community.

Thanks to everyone who’s supported us throughout the years – we can’t wait to bring you more amazing games in this next chapter for Bluepoint Games!”