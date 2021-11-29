

De Black Friday sale in de PlayStation Store is nog niet afgelopen of de volgende staat alweer gereed. Het betreft hier de ‘Eindejaarsaanbiedingen’ en met ruim 850 titels die zijn afgeprijsd, is dat eveneens een sale om even door te nemen, want wellicht zit er wat voor je tussen. Het gaat om games voor de PlayStation 4 en 5, alsook extra content voor diverse titels.

Hieronder zoals gebruikelijk een greep uit het aanbod. De volledige sale kun je hier vinden. De sale duurt nog tot 23 december 2021.

Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition – Van €89,99 voor €44,99

Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €23,99

Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition – Van €119,99 voor €53,99

The Crew 2 Special Edition – Van €59,99 voor €11,99

Jurassic World Evolution – Van €49,99 voor €7,49

Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition – Van €54,99 voor €10,99

Iron Harvest – Complete Edition – Van €49,99 voor €37,49

Diablo III: Eternal Collection – Van €59,99 voor €19,79

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition – Van €69,99 voor €20,99

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe – Van €99,99 voor €39,99

NHL 22 X-Factor Edition – Van €99,99 voor €54,99

Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Bundle – Van €69,99 voor €27,99

Ratchet & Clank – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Persona 5 Royal Battle Bundle – Van €9,99 voor €4,49

Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition – Van €69,99 voor €24,49

Little Nightmares – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition – Van €34,99 voor €17,49

MX vs ATV All Out – Van €29,99 voor €11,99

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition – Van €34,99 voor €17,49

Final Fantasy XV Season Pass – Van €14,99 voor €7,49

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

Raccon City Edition – Van €79,99 voor €26,39

Godfall Digital Deluxe – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

Godfall Fire & Darkness Expansion – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition – Van €29,99 voor €7,49

Dragon Ball Fighterz – Van €69,99 voor €9,79

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass – Van €34,99 voor €10,49

Open Country – Van €14,99 voor €7,49

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Seizoenspas – Van €23,99 voor €11,99

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Character Pass – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Premium Costume Pass – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

The Wolf Among Us – Van €14,99 voor €4,49

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered – Van €49,99 voor €9,99

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood – Van €49,99 voor €19,99

Manhunt – Van €14,99 voor €8,99

Hellpoint – Van €34,99 voor €13,99

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Super Destronaut: Land Wars – Van €4,99 voor €2,49

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight – Van €11,99 voor €3,59

UltraGoodness 2 PS4 & PS5 – Van €4,99 voor €2,99

Virginia – The Game. – Van €9,99 voor €1,99

Sun Wukong vs Robot PS4 & PS5 – Van €4,99 voor €2,99

Blind Men – Van €4,99 voor €1,99

Kona VR Bundle – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Romancing SaGa 2 – Van €24,99 voor €7,49

Daggerhood – Van €4,99 voor €1,99

Mochi Mochi Boy – Van €4,99 voor €1,99

Guard Duty – Van €9,99 voor €3,99

Bird Game + – Van €4,99 voor €1,49

